Global Directional Drilling Market, By Type, By Component, By Service, By Technology, By Application, By Field Development Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global directional drilling market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global directional drilling market is driven by the increasing global energy demand.



Additionally, increasing number of discovered wells and growing exploration & production activities are further expected to propel the market through 2026. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities, technological advancements and new product launches by the key players are anticipated to spur the market during forecast years.



The global directional drilling market can be segmented based on type, component, service, technology, application, field development type, company and region.Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into at-bit steerable system and rotary steerable system.



The rotary steerable system is expected to dominate the market during forecast period on account of its affordable cost and improved drilling performance.Based on application, the market can be divided into onshore and offshore.



The offshore segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing offshore oil & gas E&P activities.



Regionally, the global directional drilling market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.



This can be attributed to the ongoing shale gas production activities in the region.



Major players operating in the global directional drilling market include Baker Hughes Company, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Gyrodata Incorporated, Scientific Drilling International, Leam Drilling Systems, LLC, Weatherford International Inc., Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited, Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global directional drilling market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



• Global Directional Drilling Market, By Type:

o At-Bit Steerable System

o Rotary Steerable System

• Global Directional Drilling Market, By Component:

o Drilling Tool Rental

o Rig Rental

o OCTG Rental

o Consumables

o Others

• Global Directional Drilling Market, By Service:

o Drilling

o Logging-While-Drilling (LWD)

o Measurement-While-Drilling (MWD) & Survey

o Motors (MUD Motors)

o Others

• Global Directional Drilling Market, By Technology:

o Wellbore Positioning

o Side Tracking

o Well Planning

o Others

• Global Directional Drilling Market, By Application:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Global Directional Drilling Market, By Field Development Type:

o Greenfield

o Brownfield

• Global Directional Drilling Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Russia

Norway

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Denmark

o Asia-Pacific

China

Indonesia

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

UAE

Nigeria

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global directional drilling market.



