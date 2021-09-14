Global Data Annotation Tools Market to Garner $13.69 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data annotation tools market generated $1.35 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $13.69 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report delivers in-depth data related to key drivers, key players, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

The spread of Covid-19 acted as a major factor driving the growth of the global data annotation tools market size. This growth is attributed to the rise in demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, the market has been primarily hit by several obstacles due to the lack of availability of a skilled workforce during a lockdown. Moreover, rise in demand for text annotation for document classification is projected to provide opportunities during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 277 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8275﻿

Covid-19 impact on global data annotation tools market:

Coronavirus has increased the growth of the artificial intelligence and machine learning market, boosting the demand for data annotation tools across the globe.

Partial or complete lockdown in various regions has significantly impacted the growth of the data annotation tools market, owing to the lack of availability of a skilled workforce during the pandemic.

Moreover, a rise in investments in machine learning-powered solutions from various industries is anticipated to hit the market growth in the coming years.

The IT & telecommunication sector has witnessed significant growth during and post-pandemic. This, in turn, increased the demand for data annotation tools.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the data annotation tools market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8275

The global data annotation tools market is segmented into annotation type, component, end-user, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the service segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end users, the IT & Telecommunication segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global data annotation tools market. However, the healthcare segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global data annotation tools market analyzed in the research include Amazon Mechanical Turk Inc., clickworker GmbH, Dbrain, Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Scale AI Inc., Cogito, APPEN LIMITED, LightTag, Playment, and tagtog Sp. z o.o.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8275﻿

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.