Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market is Projected to Reach a Market value of US$17,099 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Forecast 2021-2031: - Market Segment by Technology (Jackside & Topside Removal, Well Intervention Vessels and Systems, Cutting and Severing, Heavy Lift Technologies) Market Segment byStructure (Fixed Platforms, Compliant Towers (CT), Caissons, Mobile Offshore Production Units (MOPU), Well Protectors (WP), Subsea Templates (SSTMP)) Market Segment by Technique (Well Plugging and Abandonment, Pipeline Decommissioning, Platform Decommissioning, Umbilical Decommissioning, Subsea Structure Decommissioning) Market Segment by Removal (Leave in Place, Partial Removal, Toppled in Place, Complete Removal) Market Segment by Services (Project management & Compliance, Mobilization & Demobilization of Derrick Barges, Materials Disposal, Site Clearance, Conductor & Power Cable Removal, Other Decommissioning Services) Market Segment by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, global offshore oil & gas decommissioning market was valued at US$9,235 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$17,099 million by 2031. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global offshore oil & gas decommissioning market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall offshore oil & gas decommissioning market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall offshore oil & gas decommissioning market ?

? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world offshore oil & gas decommissioning?

What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

What are the leading offshore oil & gas decommissioning? What are their revenues and latest developments?

What are some of the most prominent offshore oil & gas decommissioning currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world offshore oil & gas decommissioning market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global offshore oil & gas decommissioning market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031? What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Who are the leading players analysed in this market study?

Halliburton Company NYSE: HAL

Petrofac Limited LON: PFC

Baker Hughes Co NYSE: BKR

Weatherford International Plc. WFRD (NASDAQ)

Schlumberger N.V. SLB (NYSE)

Subsea 7 S.A. SOCA (FRA)

TechnipFMC Plc FTI (NYSE)

John Wood Group PLC WG (LON)

Ramboll

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII (NYSE)

Royal Dutch Shell RDSA (LON)

Aker Solutions ASA AKRTF (OTCMKTS)

DNV

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY (NYSE)

Saipem SpA SPM (BIT)

Heerema Marine Contractors

Claxton Engineering

DeepOcean Group

AF Gruppen ASA AF8 (FRA)

Bureau Veritas SA BVI (EPA)

Adoption of Modern Technologies in Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning is gaining traction in the global market. Find out why.

Advancements in drilling technology, dynamic positioning equipment and floating production and drilling units have made prospects that were previously thought unreachable, viable. Increased exploration activities in offshore locations will increase the demand for drilling equipment that mitigates well damage and enhances production.

Discover sales predictions for the global offshore oil & gas decommissioning market and submarkets.

The growing number of ageing offshore oil and gas platforms and declining crude oil prices have not been significant factors in the forecast time frame for the market's high growth rate. Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 5 segmentation's of the offshore oil & gas decommissioning market, with forecasts for 4 Technology, 6 Structure, 5 Techniques, 4 Removal, 6 Services each forecasted at a global and regional level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market , and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Oil & Gas Industry

