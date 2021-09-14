English French

Sanofi completes acquisition of Translate Bio, accelerating the application of mRNA in new vaccines and therapeutics

PARIS – September 14, 2021 - Sanofi announced today the completion of its acquisition of Translate Bio, further accelerating the company’s efforts to develop transformative vaccines and therapies using mRNA technology. The acquisition adds a critical pillar to the company’s mRNA Center of Excellence which aims to unlock the potential of next-generation mRNA vaccines and other strategic areas such as immunology, oncology, and rare diseases.

The tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Translate Bio common stock expired as scheduled at one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, September 13, 2021. The minimum tender condition and all of the other conditions to the offer have been satisfied and on September 14, 2021, Sanofi accepted for payment and will promptly pay for all shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

Following its acceptance of the tendered shares, Sanofi completed its acquisition of Translate Bio through the merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi with and into Translate Bio, pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, with Translate Bio continuing as the surviving corporation and becoming an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi.

In connection with the merger, all Translate Bio shares not validly tendered in the tender offer have been converted into the right to receive the same $38 per share in cash, without interest thereon and net of any applicable withholding taxes, that would have been paid had such shares been validly tendered in the tender offer. As of September 14, 2021, Translate Bio common stock will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc acted as exclusive financial advisor to Sanofi while Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel. Centerview Partners acted as lead financial advisor to Translate Bio in the transaction, while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal counsel. Evercore also acted as a financial advisor in this transaction to Translate Bio. MTS Health Partners, LP also gave financial advice to Translate Bio.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

