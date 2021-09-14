Forever Labs to Utilize Data Collection Platform DataBiologics

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forever Labs , the parent company of SuperShot® PRP , will utilize DataBiologics to track outcomes for their innovative PRP process that allows autologous extracellular vesicles to be isolated.

Physicians who already collect, review and analyze data related to their orthobiologic treatment outcomes via the DataBiologics platform, can now include SuperShot® PRP procedures in their data. This newly collected data can then be compared to outcomes for standard PRP procedures.

By using DataBiologics, Forever Labs is ensuring that the safety and efficacy of SuperShot® PRP are tracked and monitored, a top priority for the Forever Labs team.



"We developed SuperShot® PRP to give clinicians the ability to add autologous extracellular vesicles to their PRP therapies. We are excited to be using DataBiologics to track results. Like them, we believe the best way to forward medicine is to measure and track outcomes with high fidelity." - Steven Clausnitzer,

CEO Forever Labs

Forever Labs is passionate about providing autologous, science-based solutions to improve life quality, along with the most cutting-edge solutions for our partner physicians. SuperShot® PRP is founded on this principle. This innovative PRP process is based on a two-phase aqueous system which allows for the concentration of autologous extracellular vesicles (EVs) from the PPP portion of a PRP procedure in a quick, one-minute spin at benchtop centrifuge speeds. The isolated EVs can then be added back to the PRP fraction for the most complete PRP on the market.



"At DataBiologics we believe that there is nothing more important than studying the safety and efficacy of orthobiologic treatments. We are extremely pleased to add the SuperShot® PRP device to the DataBiologics platform. Our goal has always been to offer an easy-to-use patient-reported outcomes platform to the orthobiologics industry. Coupled with the excellent product and device breadth within the platform, we will now be able to offer data tracking on SuperShot® PRP to all participating providers utilizing our platform." - Nancy Ho,

Executive Director

DataBiologics

DataBiologics offers doctors a robust patient-reported outcomes collection platform to study the safety and efficacy of orthobiologic treatments. The simple, user-friendly, and practical application helps assist doctors in collecting real-world, patient data to allow for more informed treatment decisions and better patient care.

Contact Information:

Forever Labs • Daniele Hughes

888.344.8463 • info@foreverlabs.com

