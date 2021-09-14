New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Information System Market By Product, By Component, By Delivery Mode, By End-user, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150613/?utm_source=GNW





Global Laboratory Information System Market By Product (Standalone LIS, Integrated LIS), By Component (Services, Software), By Delivery Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By End-user (Hospital Labs, Independent Labs, Physician Office Laboratories, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global laboratory information system market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.The global laboratory information system market is driven by growing population base suffering from chronic disorders.



Moreover, ongoing innovations in research and development labs, predominantly in pharmaceutical and biotechnological laboratories is positively impacting the growth of market during the forecast years. Also, growing requirement to manage diagnostic errors is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global laboratory information system market is segmented based on product, component, delivery mode, end user, company and region.Based on product, the market can be categorized into standalone LIS and integrated LIS.



Out of these, the standalone LIS segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to increasing capability of standalone LIS to work offline.



In addition to this, the user-friendly nature of standalone LIS when compared to integrated LIS, is further anticipated to bolster the growth of the segment over the coming years.In terms of delivery mode, the market is fragmented into on-premises and cloud-based.



Out of which, the on-premises deployment mode is forecast to register highest growth during the forecast period as it enables the end users to use solutions from multiple vendors, that allow the customizations as per end-user needs.

Major players operating in the global laboratory information system market include Orchard Software Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems Inc., Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, Epic Systems Corporation, Comps Pro Med, Inc., LabWare, Inc., LigoLab LLC and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and new developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global laboratory information system market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global laboratory information system market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global laboratory information system market based on product, component, delivery mode, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global laboratory information system market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global laboratory information system market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global laboratory information system market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global laboratory information system market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global laboratory information system market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global laboratory information system market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals/labs across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/labs which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals/labs and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global laboratory information system market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Laboratory information system hospitals/labs, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to laboratory information system

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals/labs, vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global laboratory information system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Laboratory Information System Market, By Product:

o Standalone LIS

o Integrated LIS

• Global Laboratory Information System Market, By Component:

o Services

o Software

• Global Laboratory Information System Market, By Delivery Mode:

o On-Premises

o Cloud-Based

• Global Laboratory Information System Market, By End-user:

o Hospital Labs

o Independent Labs

o Physician Office Laboratories

o Others

• Global Laboratory Information System Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global laboratory information system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150613/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________