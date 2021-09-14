($331.16Mn by 2028) Flavor Masking Agents Market Growth Forecast at 5.7% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flavor Masking Agents Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Flavor Masking Agents Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type and Application,” the Flavor Masking Agents Market is projected to reach US$ 331.16 million by 2028 from US$ 213.36 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global flavor masking agents market is experiencing a considerable increase in value as a result of increased consumer emphasis on adopting a healthier lifestyle. The growth is attributed to increasing consumer preferences for healthy eating, rising inclination toward natural and organic foods, and growing demand for convenience food.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global flavor masking agent market. Flavor masking agents are extensively used in protein-based food products to eliminate or neutralize the off-flavor or undesirable flavor of protein. This increases their acceptability in the market. Countries such as China and Japan are the largest markets for the sports nutrition industry in Asia Pacific, owing to rising consumer interest in health and sports and the continued presence of international sports festivals such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. The consumption of nutritional supplements such as fortified food products with proteins, vitamins, and minerals is rapidly increasing. Manufacturers of nutritional supplements heavily rely on flavor masking agents to overcome the undesirable flavor of these supplements. Thus, the rapidly growing sports nutrition industry in the region and the growing interest of consumers in health and fitness are some of the key factors anticipated to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Flavor masking agents are used in multiple products through various techniques and technologies such as organoleptic methods, polymer coating, hot-melt extrusion, microencapsulation, complexation, and spray-drying. Microencapsulation is a relatively new technology in which the flavor content is encapsulated in a solid matrix, but the flavor is released when the substance is exposed to water or heated. Spray drying, coacervation, polymerization, and other techniques are used in microencapsulation. For instance, numerous taste-masking technologies are available, and they are used in the pharmaceutical industry, with new platforms being researched and produced regularly. The technology used is primarily determined by the physical and chemical properties of the drug material, as well as the desired final dosage form.

Advances in taste-masking technologies such as microencapsulation and organoleptic methods in recent years have allowed the pharmaceutical industry to provide commercial products with improved patient acceptability and compliance, especially in pediatric and geriatric populations, and increased convenience for patients on the go. For instance, SPI Pharma has developed a gelatin coacervation method as a novel approach to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) taste masking. The gelatin coating acts as an excellent taste-masking agent, and the resulting hydrogel film around the particle offers a pleasant mouthfeel with a smooth sensation and enhanced swallowability. Interest in acetaminophen and ibuprofen taste masking with coacervated gelatin has grown substantially, and more products are expected for release in the next one to two years across the world. In addition, Colorcon is collaborating with BASF on the application of Kollicoat Smartseal—a new reverse enteric polymer, which is highly stable in saliva and soluble in gastric juice. Colorcon is testing it in a film-coating system to simplify and accelerate coating operations, as well as to provide new options for taste masking of drug particles and granules. More businesses are relying on taste-masking expertise to supplement their product portfolios for oral dosage forms. Hence, the advancements in the pharmaceutical industry will stimulate growth opportunities for the flavor masking agent market.

Flavor Masking Agent Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of product type, the flavor masking agent market is segmented into sweet flavor, salt flavor, fat flavor, bitter flavor, and others. The fat flavor segment is expected to witness significant gain over the forecast period. The addition of fat agents can help suppress off-notes while also sharpening the concentration of other flavors. Fat flavor agents help remove off-flavors that can detract a finished product's satisfaction and acceptability. They enhance the taste of food and beverages that contain fortified ingredients or are designed to have less fat, sugar, and salt. The oxidation of unsaturated fatty acids in triglycerides or polar lipids produces most flavor compounds in fats and oils. Depending on minor components and oxidation state, various fats, including milkfat, cocoa butter, olive oil, beef fat, and lard, may contribute positive flavor notes.

Based on application, the flavor masking agent market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and others. In 2020, the food & beverage segment led the market. The increased consumption of processed foods is driving the demand for flavor masking agents. Many processed foods—such as dairy, meat products, and bakery and confectionery items—contain protein, vitamins, and/or other ingredients that have an unpleasant odor and taste. Hence, flavor masking agents are widely used in these products. Furthermore, flavor masking agents allow for a reduction in the sugar and fat content of processed foods. The demand for flavor masking agents is expected to grow in the coming years. This can be attributed to the growing trend of following a healthy, nutritious diet. Components such as sweetness enhancers and flavor maskers help in the preservation of products or boosting the taste profiles of the products. Neohesperidin dihydrochalcone (NHDC), a bioflavonoid derived from bitter oranges, can be used as a flavor enhancer, heavy sweetness enhancer, and taste masker. NF02 is a natural flavoring compound.













