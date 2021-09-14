New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market By Product, By Blood Component, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150611/?utm_source=GNW





Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market By Product (Apheresis Systems, Infusion Devices, Blood Warmers, Venous Access Devices, Filters, Others), By Blood Component (Whole Blood, Plasma, RBC, Others), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dialysis Centers, Blood Bank, Other), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global blood transfusion devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.The global blood transfusion devices market is driven by upsurge in count of surgical procedures being carried out across the globe.



Moreover, developments in terms of technology is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, rise in number of blood related disorders is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global blood transfusion devices market is segmented based on product, type, blood component, end user, company, and region.Based on product, the market can be categorized into apheresis systems, infusion devices, blood warmers, venous access devices, filters, and others.



Out of these, the apheresis systems segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2020 and is expected to maintain leading position in the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to its wide use for the treatment of leukostasis, which is caused by increased white blood count in leukaemia.



In addition to this, apheresis system is also used for treating severe rheumatoid arthritis, in order to minimize the risk associated with antibody-mediated rejection of organ during, systemic lupus, goodpasture syndrome, polymyositis or dermatomycosis, and preeclampsia and eclampsia during pregnancy, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment over the coming years.

Major players operating in the global blood transfusion devices market include Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols S.A., Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson, Company, Immucor Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Macopharma SA, Tenko International Group Corp and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and new developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global blood transfusion devices market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global blood transfusion devices market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global blood transfusion devices market based on product, blood component, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global blood transfusion devices market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global blood transfusion devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blood transfusion devices market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global blood transfusion devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blood transfusion devices market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global blood transfusion devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global blood transfusion devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Blood transfusion devices manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to blood transfusion devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global blood transfusion devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By Product:

o Apheresis Systems

o Infusion Devices

o Blood Warmers

o Venous Access Devices

o Filters

o Others

• Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By Blood Component:

o Whole Blood

o Plasma

o RBC

o Others

• Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospital

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Dialysis Centers

o Blood Bank

o Other

• Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blood transfusion devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

