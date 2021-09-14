LONG BAY VILLAS ANGUILLA FEATURED IN NETFLIX’S “THE WORLD’S MOST AMAZING VACATION RENTALS SEASON 2”

The Valley, Anguilla, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Bay Villas Anguilla is featured as one of The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals in Season 2 of the Netflix hit series. The second season airs September 14, 2021.

Once again hosted by Million Dollar Listing’s Luis D. Ortiz, and content creators Megan Batoon and Jo Franco, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 showcases incredible properties around the world and the life-changing experiences they offer. With an eye for every budget and travel style, each episode explores a unique, on-a-budget and luxury destination. Viewers travel along as the hosts enjoy an ultra-luxury beach vacation at Long Bay Villas Anguilla in Season 2’s waterfront episode.

“The global pandemic has led to a surge in demand for private villas in Anguilla and we are thrilled that Long Bay Villas Anguilla is featured in The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2,” said Michael Battin, principal for property owner Bixby Bridge Capital, LLC. “Long Bay Villas Anguilla is a sensory experience – the scent of sea air, the sight of blue skies above even bluer waters, the icy coolness of a perfectly-timed rum punch brought by your personal butler, and the taste of the Caribbean’s finest cuisine. This format captures the essence of Long Bay Villas and allows Netflix viewers worldwide to feel like they are also there.”

A celebrity favorite, Long Bay Villas Anguilla is located on secluded Long Bay Beach and is home to a trio of 5-bedroom luxury villas, Sand, Sea and Sky. Transformed inside and out in 2018 by designer and Gold Key Recipient Natalie Sheedy of Sheedy De La Rosa Interiors and Wendy Freeman, internationally acclaimed architect Ian “Sugar George” Edwards and a development team led by Neil Freeman of Aries Capital, Janine Edwards of Sunset Homes Anguilla and Property Manager Patricia Bygrave, the expansive private oasis merges the intimacy and effortless social distancing of a villa with the amenities and service of an exclusive resort. Four of the five bedrooms in each villa are equally-sumptuous suites with spa-worthy ensuite baths and alfresco showers – ensuring everyone gets the best room.

Each villa offers over 7,000 square feet of interior and exterior living space. Guests enjoy private oceanfront terraces with sweeping ocean views and their own pool and hot tub, along with 5-star bespoke service provided by the included butlers, beach attendants, housekeepers and personal concierges. Tennis is available onsite and world-class golf and award-winning sea-to-table restaurants are mere minutes away. Excursions, watersports, chef, masseuse and childcare can all be arranged. The villas can be booked individually to sleep 10 to 12 persons or combined with each other and/or adjacent Santosha Villa Estate to accommodate up to 54 guests.

“We are delighted that Anguilla’s magnificent Long Bay Villas are featured among the finest properties and resorts from around the world, and showcased on this global platform, Netflix,” said Stacey Liburd, Anguilla’s Director of Tourism. “Long Bay Villas represents the very best of Anguilla, with its spectacular beachfront location, luxurious accommodations, superb service and amenities.”

To reserve, visit www.LongBayVillasAnguilla.com or email michael@longbayanguilla.com.

Editors' Note:

View The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 Trailer on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBitUateF44

Images of Long Bay Villas are available here .

About Long Bay Villas Anguilla

Long Bay Villas is a trio of ultra-luxury, beachfront 5-bedroom villas offering above-and-beyond 5-star service on secluded Long Bay Beach. Villas Sand, Sea and Sky provide the intimacy of a villa merged with the amenities and bespoke service of an exclusive, private resort. The villas can be rented individually or combined with each other or Santosha Villa Estate Anguilla next door for discerning travelers who want to social distance effortlessly without compromising lifestyle or service. To reserve: michael@longbayanguilla.com, +1 (847) 313-6497 or www.LongBayVillasAnguilla.com.

About Anguilla

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from two major gateways - Puerto Rico and St. Martin, and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Anguilla is Beyond Extraordinary.

About The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2

With an eye for every budget and style of travel, three experts take you inside The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. Launched September 14, 2021, the second season of this series showcases incredible properties around the world and the life-changing experiences they have to offer. Hosts: Million Dollar Listing's Luis D. Ortiz, and Content Creators Megan Batoon and Jo Franco. Created By: George Verschoor and Will Spjut. Executive Producers: Tom Forman, George Verschoor, Will Spjut, Jenny Daly, and Jon Beyer. Showrunners: George Verschoor and Will Spjut. Production Company: Critical Content.