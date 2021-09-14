New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anesthesia Devices Market By Product, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150609/?utm_source=GNW





Global Anesthesia Devices Market By Product (Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Monitoring Devices, Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS), Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories), By Type (General Anesthesia v/s Local Anesthesia), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Dental, Ophthalmology, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Service Centers, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global anesthesia devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period owing to increasing use of anesthesia in surgical procedures, technological advancements in anesthesia devices and increasing aging population which is prone to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses.Furthermore, rising demand for disposable anesthesia devices is also expected to drive the anesthesia devices market growth during the forecast period.



Technological advancements and increasing expenditure on healthcare around the globe are some other factors expected to boost anesthesia devices market in coming years.

Anesthesia devices play a key role during all types of surgeries, since every patient that undergoes surgery is anesthetized to minimize the surgical pain duringthe surgery. The most common type of anesthesia machine used is the continuous flow anaesthetic machine which provides a continuous flow of medical gases (such as oxygen) mixed with an appropriate amount of anaesthetic vapor (for example isoflurane).

Global anesthesia devices market can be segmented based on product, type, application, end user, and region.Based on product, the global anesthesia devices market is segmented into Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Monitoring Devices, Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS), Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories.



Among these, anesthesia monitors are expected to dominate the global anesthesia devices market during the forecast period as they are widely used to assess a patient’s response towards anaesthetic drugs during the surgery. They help the anaesthetists to monitor the dose of anaesthetic drugs used on the patient.

Major companies operating in the global anesthesia devices market include GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Ambu S/A, Teleflex Incorporated, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SunMed, LLC, 3M Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships, among others, to achieve growth in the global anesthesia devices market.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global anesthesia devices market.

• To forecast global anesthesia devices market based on product, type, application, device, end-user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global anesthesia devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global anesthesia devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global anesthesia devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of anesthesia devices manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global anesthesia devices market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Anesthesia devices manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to anesthesia devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as anesthesia devices manufacturers, partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global anesthesia devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Anesthesia Devices Market, By Product:

o Anesthesia Delivery Machines

o Anesthesia Monitoring Devices

o Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)

o Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories

• Global Anesthesia Devices Market, By Type:

o General Anesthesia

o Local Anesthesia

• Global Anesthesia Devices Market, By Application:

o Cardiology

o Neurology

o Dental

o Ophthalmology

o Others

• Global Anesthesia Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Service Centers

o Others

• Global Anesthesia Devices Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Russia

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global anesthesia devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

