New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eye Drop Market By Type, By Drug Class, By Disease Indication, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150608/?utm_source=GNW





Global Eye Drop Market By Type (Prescription v/s Over-The-Counter), By Drug Class (Antiallergy, Anti-inflammatory, Antiglaucoma, Anti-VEGF, Others), By Disease Indication (Dry Eye Diseases, Glaucoma, Eye Allergy, Eye Infections, Retinal Disorders, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global eye drop market is expected to register a substantial growth during the forecast period owing to factors like rising awareness among people about importance of eye care, high adoption of digital devices, rise in number of cataract and other eye-related surgeries that require the use of eye drops after surgeries and increase in geriatric population who are more prone to suffer from eye diseases.



Eye drops are used to relieve people suffering from various eye problems such as eye dryness, redness, infection (pink eye), allergies, itching, soreness, swelling, and others.Increase in number of working populations is also leading to several forms of illness including hormonal imbalances.



Imbalance in hormone levels also leads to eye and vision problems. Thus, eye drops and lubricants come to rescue as they are handier, less painful and are can be used for various eye problems.



The global eye drop market is segmented based on type, drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, end user, region and company.Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.



The retail pharmacy segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the convenience of getting different medications at retail pharmacies.



Major players operating in the global eye drop market include Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Alcon Inc., Allergan, Inc. (AbbVie), Bayer Corporation, Genentech, Inc. (Roche), Akorn, Inc., KC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global eye drop market.

• To classify and forecast global eye drop market based on type, drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global eye drop market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global eye drop market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global eye drop market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global eye drop market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Eye drop manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to eye drops

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global eye drop market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Eye Drop Market, By Type:

o Prescription

o Over-The-Counter

• Global Eye Drop Market, By Drug Class:

o Antiallergy

o Anti-inflammatory

o Antiglaucoma

o Anti-VEGF

o Others

• Global Eye Drop Market, By Disease Indication:

o Dry Eye Diseases

o Glaucoma

o Eye Allergy

o Eye Infections

o Retinal Disorders

o Others

• Global Eye Drop Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospitals Pharmacy

o Retail Pharmacy

o Online Pharmacy

• Global Eye Drop Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Homecare

o Others

• Global Eye Drop Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global eye drop market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150608/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________