Fulcrum Partners Announces NQ Connect During Wealth + Retirement EVOLVE National Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than a dozen executive benefits advisory professionals from Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, participated in the Wealth + Retirement EVOLVE National Conference. Held in Kansas City, Missouri, the conference officially kicked off on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, with a full three-plus day schedule of speakers, panel discussions and networking events.



Senior Vice Presidents, Retirement, Steve Broadbent, Phil Currie and David Stecher and Managing Director Mike Powers led the panel discussion on “C-Suite Conversations: Strategies for Attracting, Retaining and Rewarding Key Executives.” During the presentation, the panelists discussed the rollout of their new feature, NQ Connect. A proprietary system, NQ Connect is purpose built to expand the deliverability of nonqualified deferred compensation solutions to a broader range of organizations by size and scope.

Mike Powers said, “The EVOLVE Conference brought to focus how employee benefits are changing to better serve the needs of America’s workforce. Plan sponsors are partnering with their employees and executives to deliver more meaningful benefits, resulting in improved productivity and higher retention, a win-win for both plan sponsors and plan participants.”

Fulcrum Partners Vice President, Kenny Depaola, added, “We are glad to be part of this growing, forward-looking organization. Fulcrum Partners’ alignment with OneDigital has expanded our tools for serving our clients and positioned us to better help employers evaluate their benefits offerings and deliver optimal solutions for their employees, stakeholders and the organization’s future.”

To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of customized nonqualified retirement plans, follow Deferred Compensation News. You may also contact any member of the Fulcrum Partners team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team to learn more.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a leading strategic advisory firm in the U.S. and has consistently led from the front as a workplace ally for 20 years. OneDigital’s ability to converge health, wealth and human resources into a hub of services and business guidance has empowered companies to create workplaces that attract and retain talent while fueling innovation and company growth. As employee healthcare, wellness and workplace benefits continue to shift, companies of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s advisory teams for counsel and its adjacent services, including employee benefits, holistic HR services, retirement and wealth management, employee wellbeing and pharmacy consulting. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 100 offices and 2,400+ business strategists serve the needs of over 60,000 employers across the nation.

OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007, one of only 11 companies to do so. Currently listed as 18th on Business Insurance’s list of 100 Largest U.S. Brokers, OneDigital’s deep analytic abilities and experienced advisors deliver insights that reduce business risk and improve plan design and performance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com. Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and CapAcuity, LLC. are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

