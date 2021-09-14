Award Winners Press Release

English French

OTTAWA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifteen eminent Canadian scientists, scholars and researchers have been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) for their outstanding achievements in advancing knowledge and understanding of the past and present.



“The 2021 winners of the Royal Society of Canada’s medals and awards are outstanding scholars, and we are proud to recognise the exceptional contributions they have made, both nationally and internationally, in their respective fields,” said RSC President Jeremy McNeil.

RSC Awards celebrate outstanding contributions from across disciplines and across generations. This year's award winners will be honored during the Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 19, 2021, as part of the 2021 RSC Celebration of Excellence and Engagement. Click here to register.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences, and The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

For More Information: Erika Kujawski, Manager, Communications, The Royal Society of Canada, (613) 816-4967, ekujawski@rsc-src.ca; www.rsc-src.ca; @RSCTheAcademies



