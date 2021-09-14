Tickeron’s AI Marketplace Releases New Set of Robots for Day Traders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, the quant-sourced marketplace for AI stock trading tools, adds a new set of AI Robots to be used by active traders.

“AI Robots” are automated bots generating buy and sell signals developed by both Tickeron and independent trading experts and quants. Tickeron has a set of neural networks which can be customized to create AI Robots specializing in particular trading algorithms.

AI Robots can be useful to all levels of traders, from beginners to experts. A user can adjust their selection of tickers from the given list to edit the expected number of trades per day and/or other statistics. A user can see live how AI Robots selects equities and enters and exits in paper trades.

AI Robots for Stock Day Traders generate trades by finding oversold or overbought dips on charts with 30min time frames. The Entry Points (Buy signals for long positions and Short Sell signals for Short positions) are based on the Real Time Patterns (RTP) Neural Network Engine. The trade ideas are then filtered by other proprietary algorithms. The Exit Points (Sell signals for long positions and Cover signals for short positions) are based on short term breaks of trends.

“In order to match global demand for automated stock trading bots, Tickeron finds experts who contribute to creating products for the AI Marketplace. Day traders often buy on dips, so we provide creators with the opportunity to use our neural networks to develop new day trading Robots.” said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

About Tickeron:



Tickeron is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace for traders and investors and proprietary neural network developer. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits and Google News.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.