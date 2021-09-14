Pliops Teams with TD SYNNEX to Multiply Effectiveness of Data Center Infrastructure Investments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data solutions innovator Pliops has kicked off its global channel program in noteworthy fashion by signing an agreement with TD SYNNEX. Under the terms of the agreement, TD SYNNEX will distribute Pliops XDP in North America. This announcement comes on the heels of the commercial launch of the XDP, which is now broadly available.



“TD SYNNEX is excited to work with Pliops to bring a breakthrough acceleration platform to IT markets and ramp up their presence and scale through our extensive distribution channels,” said Gary Palenbaum, EVP, Endpoint Solutions, North America, TD SYNNEX. “Distributing solutions from emerging vendors such as Pliops helps us provide differentiated building blocks for our channel partners to offer powerful and relevant solutions to their customers.”

Pliops XDP seamlessly manages data flow from application to storage, shaping the data for optimal placement to the lowest-cost SSDs, enabling very high performance with fully offloaded data protection and inline transparent compression. Delivered on an easy-to-deploy, low-profile PCIe card, Pliops XDP eliminates major redundancies and significantly accelerates performance, enabling data center infrastructures to scale more efficiently. Pliops XDP combines multiple fundamental data and storage technologies into one device. This approach provides multiple benefits and new levels of processing power and storage scalability for relational, NoSQL and in-memory databases, analytics, AI/ML, 5G, IoT, and other data-intensive applications and platforms.

Pliops has implemented a partner assist, channel-centric go-to-market strategy and will strategically align with systems integrators and value-added resellers offering database, analytics, ML/AI, HPC and web-scale solutions, as well as cloud deployments.

“Selecting TD SYNNEX as a distribution partner is a major step toward making the North American reseller ecosystem aware of the performance and efficiency benefits that Pliops can bring to their customer base,” noted Marius Tudor, vice president of sales and business development for Pliops. “With Pliops, resellers can differentiate their solution offering in a highly competitive environment, while driving toward a common goal of making the data centers of today and tomorrow greener. We are thrilled to combine forces with TD SYNNEX to address the acceleration and ROI goals of Fortune 1000 companies as they attempt to do ‘more with less’ with existing and new server and infrastructure deployments.”

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. Delivering a fundamental building block for the data-centric era, Pliops multiplies the effectiveness of organizations’ infrastructure investments by exponentially increasing data center performance, reliability, capacity, and efficiency. Delivered on an easy-to-deploy, low-profile PCIe card, the breakthrough Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications such as relational, NoSQL and in-memory databases, analytics, AI/ML, 5G, IoT, and other data-intensive applications. Founded in 2017, winning best in show at Flash Memory Summit in 2019 and 2020, and named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 and 2021, Pliops has raised $115 million to date from leading investors including Expon Capital, Intel Capital, Koch Disruptive Technologies, NVIDIA, SoftBank Ventures Asia, State of Mind Ventures, Viola Ventures, Western Digital and Xilinx. For more information, visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

