Saint Luke's Health System Moves to the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Innovaccer, the Health Cloud company, announced that Saint Luke's Health System , one of the largest health networks in Kansas City, Mo., is now using the InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud to support its initiatives around the Primary Care First and commercial value-based care models.

The nationally recognized health system, a leader on U.S. News and World Report's Best Hospitals List, turned to the Innovaccer Health Cloud and its Data Activation Platform to unify claims and clinical data from it's EHR and disparate HIT systems. Doing so provides a unified patient record that enables comprehensive, actionable insights that can improve multiple factors crucial for success with complex value-based care and reimbursement models.

These include understanding and managing performance on specific quality measures, streamlining care management and collaboration, enhancing coding accuracy, reducing network leakage, boosting wellness visits through patient engagement, and improving the consumer experience and patient satisfaction.

Saint Luke's Health System currently manages more than 100,000 patients and employs more than 4,500 medical staff, all of whom can now benefit from a truly unified data platform capable of delivering real-time analytics that support timely, effective decision-making, right at the point of care

"We take great pride in providing exceptional care to our patients, and we need an exceptional data platform to do that," says Daphne Bascom, Vice President of Population Health at Saint Luke's Health System. "Value-based reimbursement models are all about rewarding value and quality, but you can't succeed at them without analytics and the insights they bring to help manage and improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. By partnering with Innovaccer, we have been able to unify our patient data and have a single source of truth for these areas. This partnership is just one piece that will help us continue delivering quality outcomes for patients."

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 67,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

