Report: 58% of Consumers Are Influenced by a Brand's Social Activism

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon, released its Q3 2021 Consumer Trends Report, a quarterly study of 1,100 U.S. consumers which reveals how social media and tech continue to steer consumers' purchases — particularly among younger shoppers.

Key insights include:

40% of consumers search for products to buy while on social media.

While 65% of all consumers start their online shopping search on Amazon and 47% on a search engine like Google, many also shop directly on social media: 30% on Facebook, 21% on Instagram, and 13% on TikTok.

However, among consumers ages 18-24, 35% shop on Facebook, 44% on Instagram, and 33% on TikTok.

Consumers are seeking greater accountability and transparency from brands they follow.

58% of consumers say a brand's social activism impacts their impression of a brand — including purchase decisions.

The most influential brand activism attributes are: Employee treatment (63% of consumers say this influences their purchase), Transparent policies (60%), Locally sourced products (56%), and Eco-friendly brands (56%).

"Brands continue to gain visibility and influence buyer behavior across new channels and online platforms," said Greg Mercer, founder & CEO of Jungle Scout. "Advertising, social media campaigns, and partnering with influencers is more trackable and effective than ever before."

Other insights in Jungle Scout's Q3 Consumer Trends Report include:

Consumer spending: 32% of consumers say they will reduce overall spending through 2021; just 19% will increase spending; 50% will keep spending the same.

Nearly as many shoppers (63%) have purchased from a physical Walmart store as have shopped on Amazon.com (65%) in the past three months.

The holiday season is starting early — 31% of consumers will start their holiday shopping before Halloween and more than half before Thanksgiving.

About the Report

Between Aug. 6-9, 2021, Jungle Scout conducted an anonymous survey among a panel of 1,100 U.S. consumers about their buying preferences and behaviors. Respondents represent every U.S. state, all genders, and ages 18 to 75+, as well as all employment types and varying income levels.

About Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon, supporting nearly $22 billion in annual Amazon revenue. Founded in 2015 as the first Amazon product research tool, Jungle Scout today features a full suite of best-in-class business management solutions and powerful market intelligence resources to help entrepreneurs and brands manage their ecommerce businesses. Jungle Scout is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and supports 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

