Irrigation Controllers Market Worth $2.66 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

London, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Smart Irrigation Controller, Tap Timer, Basic Controllers), Irrigation Type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation), and Application (Non-Agricultural and Agriculture) — Global Forecast to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the irrigation controllers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.66 billion by 2028.

Irrigation controllers are devices used to reduce outdoor water use by monitoring and using information about site conditions (soil moisture, rain, wind, slope, soil, plant type, and more) and applying the right amount of water. These irrigation controllers receive feedback from the irrigated area and schedule or adjust irrigation duration or frequency accordingly. In addition, irrigation control technologies have been developed to apply only the required water, reducing irrigation waste.

The growth of this market is backed by factors such as progressive government initiatives to promote water conservation, growing adoption of modern agricultural techniques, the growing importance of reducing water wastage, and increasing demand for irrigation controllers in lawns and gardens. Moreover, rising automation in irrigation and significant growth potential in developing economies provide significant opportunities in this market.

However, high set-up costs and declining farm income, particularly in low-income economies, obstruct this market's growth to some extent. In addition, a lack of awareness about agricultural automation is challenging the growth of the irrigation controllers market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Irrigation Controllers Market

Major irrigation equipment companies worldwide reported a decline in revenue generation during April and May 2020 due to decreased sales resulting from economic slowdown induced by lockdown and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments worldwide and a decline in agricultural equipment demand. Irrigation agencies had difficulty securing equipment, inputs, and maintenance despite qualifying as essential services during lockdowns in many countries. In addition, for smallholder farmers, a lack of accessibility to irrigation equipment and other inputs, as well as a shortage of labor due to reliance on seasonal or temporary migrants, had been a significant challenge. These factors have negatively impacted the market for irrigation controllers worldwide, resulting in revenue loss during the first two quarters of 2020.

However, recent investments in irrigation had boosted the market for irrigation controllers during the second half of 2020. For instance, the Indonesian government promoted irrigation-based food security through revitalizing low-land areas for crops and cash injections in communities through community contracting.

The irrigation controllers market is segmented based on type, irrigation type, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Rising automation in irrigation is one of the major factors driving the growth of the irrigation controllers market

Considering the benefits of smart irrigation and precision irrigation processes, there is rising adoption of automation in irrigation. To improve the yield and reduce the consumption of water, farmers are using IoT sensors. These sensors, placed in the field, send real-time data to a central gateway that automatically switches on a water pump whenever moisture or temperature values are outside the predetermined range. Wireless low-power networks like LoRa empower IoT sensors and allow the information to flow in real-time to and from the central gateway. An end-user can manage the entire smart irrigation system through a custom cloud-based platform or mobile application. It results in more efficient water management with higher crop yields and lowers costs.

Considering the rising adoption of automation in irrigation, major companies are investing in expanding their market presence. For instance, in January 2020, CropX, a leading global soil sensing and agricultural analytics company, acquired Nebraska-based CropMetrics, a prominent provider of cloud-based, precision-irrigation tools. CropMetrics added over 500,000 acres under management and over ten years of in-depth U.S. farm data to the CropX farm management platform. Further, in May 2021, Netafim Limited, a company that provides irrigation equipment and water technologies, launched an intelligent automated filter, AlphaDisc filter. The filter protects irrigation systems against clogging caused by organic contaminants and enables growers to more uniformly irrigate crops, leading to better productivity and cost savings.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on type [smart irrigation controllers (sensor-based and weather-based irrigation controllers], tap timer, and basic controllers), irrigation type (sprinkler and drip irrigation), and application [non-agricultural (golf and sports grounds, residential, commercial, other non-agricultural applications) and agriculture (open-field and closed-field agriculture)], and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on type, the irrigation controllers market is mainly segmented into smart controllers, tap timers, and basic controllers. In 2021, the smart controllers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to their higher adoption in developed countries and growing demand in developing countries owing to their advantages over traditional or basic irrigation controllers.

Based on irrigation type, the irrigation controllers market is segmented into sprinkler irrigation and drip irrigation. In 2021, the drip irrigation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising innovation & automation in drip irrigation systems and the adoption of new agriculture technologies.

Based on application, the non-agricultural segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for better sports grounds across the world, rising use of irrigation controllers for indoor and outdoor landscapes, and increasing implementation of irrigation controllers by commercial property management companies, educational institutes, public sector buildings, and public offices management companies to keep a check on water consumption.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the global irrigation controllers market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the strong government support, rapid population growth, increasing need to enhance crop productivity and minimize water wastage, increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of irrigation controllers, and increased need for reducing wastage of water.

In North America, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the irrigation controllers market. The market growth is mainly attributed to the growing need for water conservation, increased need for modern agricultural practices, and the growing lawn and garden area. The U.S. is considered as one of the most prominent countries on the global irrigation controllers market map. The U.S. is the world’s third-largest country in terms of area and population and facing the problem of water stress in many parts, mainly in the Southwest, Western Great Plains, and parts of the Northwest area due to limited water sources and increased water demand for the agricultural use. Continuously growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, and expansion of agricultural areas impose a rapid increase in the demand and pressure on water resources in the country.

According to the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2019, in the U.S., agriculture accounted for ~80% of the consumptive water use and over 90% in the many Western States. Thus, the increasing water demand for agriculture creates stress on natural water sources, resulting in water shortages and the possibility of drought. Hence, sustainable water management with the help of irrigation controllers is increasingly getting adopted to enhance agriculture production with minimum water quantity in the country.

The adoption of improved water uses efficiencies coupled with the novel generation of tech-savvy farmers looking for smart irrigation solutions to decrease water consumption. Several companies are focusing on Wi-Fi-enabled controllers with advanced technologies to control irrigation systems. For instance, in 2019, Rain Bird (U.S.) developed Rain Bird controllers featuring the LNK WiFi Module to enable the farmers to control their irrigation systems through Google Assistant and Google's digital assistant. Furthermore, changing focus towards water conservation and the positive view of governments in installing modern irrigation methods & techniques for residential and landscape irrigation management are expected to fuel the demand for irrigation controller products and systems in the country.

Netafim Ltd, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries Incorporated, Lindsay Corporation, and Rain Bird Corporation are the five top key players in this market. These players continuously focus on new product development and launches; and agreements, collaborations, and partnerships to increase their respective market shares.

The other key players operating in the global irrigation controllers market are Valmont Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Calsense (U.S.), Galcon Ltd. (Israel), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S.), Weathermatic (U.S.), Hydropoint Data Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Storm Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Tucor, Inc. (U.S.), Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc. (U.S.), Holman Industries (Australia), Rachio Inc. (U.S.), Baccara Geva A.C.S. Ltd.(Israel), Mottech Water Solutions Ltd. (Israel), and NaandanJain Irrigation Ltd. (Israel) among others.

Scope of the Report

Irrigation Controllers Market, by Type

Smart Controllers Sensor-based Irrigation Controllers Weather-based Irrigation Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

Irrigation Controllers Market, by Irrigation Type

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Irrigation Controllers Market, by Application

Non-agricultural Golf and Sports Grounds Residential Commercial Other Non-agricultural Applications

Agricultural Open-field Agriculture Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Other Crops Closed-field Agriculture



Irrigation Controllers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

