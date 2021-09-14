Greene Concepts Acquires Stay Hemp 4 Life LLC as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Offer Hemp Infused Formulated Drinks for Entry Into $22 Billion Sports Drink Market

Marion, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to announce it has acquired the company Stay Hemp 4 Life LLC (“STAY”) as a wholly owned subsidiary of Greene Concepts. Stay Hemp 4 Life, a manufacturer and distributor of all-natural hemp infused sports drinks, seeks to enhance the sports drink landscape with its quality hemp extract beverages. Greene Concepts previously announced it was holding discussions with a sports hemp beverage company in its August 2, 2021 press release to enter the sports drink market, valued at $22.37 billion in 2018 .

Each 20 FL OZ Stay Hemp drink will consist of 20 MG of Greene Concepts’ proprietary blended broad spectrum hemp extract containing essential vitamins and minerals designed to help support revitalization, focus and relaxation of the body. Each flavor profile delivers a unique experience to include:

Stay Detoxed Charcoal Berry – Detoxify (100 MG of Activated Charcoal)

Stay Focused Plum Punch – Mental Clarity (120 MG of Caffeine)

Stay Strong Blood Orange Acai – Strength (200 MG of Vitamin C)

Stay Well Tropical Turmeric – Wellness (5% Tumeric Juice)

Stay Energized Lemon Lime – Energy (120 MG Caffeine)

Stay Calm Pineapple Mint – Calmness (Made with Fresh Mint)

Justin Chinchen, the founder of Stay Hemp 4 Life, celebrity chef and CEO of Redlaw Sauce Co , states “I am pleased to have finalized the acquisition with Greene Concepts, and now they are equipped to market a high-quality hemp extract beverage line that contains a proprietary hemp extract formula. Stay Hemp seeks to set the standard in the hemp extract industry to include establishing new standards in technology, product excellence, and consumer health advocacy. The products are all-natural, plant-based and keto friendly, and are enjoyed by sports enthusiasts and non-sports enthusiasts alike. Stay Hemp is not just a performance drink, but rather a beverage for consumers who care about their health and wellness.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, conveys, “Justin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Greene Concepts in both the beverage and retail industry. In addition to his continued support and efforts with the Stay Hemp beverage line, Justin will join Greene Concepts as its executive chef to continue the development of our exclusive beverage brands.”

Mr. Greene concludes, “The Stay Hemp 4 Life acquisition propels Greene Concepts into the thriving sports drink market. Our hemp beverages do not contain any THC, and are therefore legal under the 2018 Farm Bill , which made hemp products exempt from being considered controlled substances. We are excited to include Stay Hemp 4 Life into our company portfolio for sales maximization and company growth. This initiative expands our current product line offerings by 600% while bringing to market a lower-sugar, hemp sports beverage option.”

About Stay Hemp 4 Life LLC (“STAY”):

Welcome to the newest way to Replenish & Reset your body. After years in development STAY is proud to bring you, an all-natural Hemp Infused Sports Drink. After creating the perfect Sports Drink, we took the development one step further and added our proprietary cannabinoid blend of hemp. Everyone has cannabinoid receptors in their body which make up our endocannabinoid system. This system is designed to preserve and restore biochemical balance to your body. STAY replenishes your body in more ways than one! Our Fast Acting, water-soluble technology provides optimal delivery of the ingredients into your system. Give your body what it needs when it needs it – with Zero THC! Each flavor profile delivers a unique experience: Charcoal Berry – Detoxify Plum Punch – Mental Clarity Blood Orange Acai – Strength Tropical Turmeric – Wellness Lemon Lime – Energy Pineapple Mint – Calmness.

“Stay Unstoppable – Stay You”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

