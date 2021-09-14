IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Media Sponsor for Roth’s Upcoming Event: Investing in Women Cannabis Pioneers Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, is pleased to announce that it will be continuing its multi-year collaboration with Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”) for the Investing in Women Canna b is Pi o neers - The Brand Bu i lders event. The conference is set to take place on Sept. 28, 2021.



Renowned for hosting some of the world’s largest conferences across a variety of different equity sectors, Roth has designed this event to provide a series of unique insights into the cannabis sector. Held in partnership with Wendy A. Berger, founder of Woman Backing Women, LLC, the conference will provide investors with the opportunity to listen to and meet with executive management from a range of private companies. In its capacity as the event’s media sponsor, IBN will work towards furthering the distribution and publication of content generated for the event.

Ranging from established corporations with a strong reputation across private markets to recent start-ups developing their initial product lines, the event will feature approximately 25 companies currently operating in a multitude of cannabis sub-sectors, including edibles, beverages, dispensaries and distribution, topicals and tinctures, and vaping. In addition to hosting a series of one-on-one and small-group meetings, the forum will also play host to a set of enlightening panel discussions.

1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00AM (PT): “Investing in Women-Owned Cannabis Brands”



Summary : Keys to building leading cannabis brands/companies for long-term success and M&A opportunities. Explores the challenges women face in the cannabis industry at the Board/C-Suite level, capital raising and corporate governance.

Participants : Moderated by Jackie Bryant, Forbes - Freelance Journalist; Wendy Berger, Green Thumb Industries - Board Director. Presenters include Jen Drake, AYR Strategies (AYRSF) - Co-Chief Operating Officer; Deanie Elsner, Charlotte's Web Holdings (CWEB) - Chief Executive Officer; Laurie Holcomb, Gold Flora - Chief Executive Officer; Jill Scher, Marcum - Partner; Eliza Gairard, Richmond Hill - Partner; Kim Rivers, Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) - Chief Executive Officer.

1:40 PM (ET) / 10:40 AM (PT): “Women Cannabis Consumption and Brands”



Summary : Panel discussion includes data analyzing women as the fastest-growing cannabis consumer. The panel will explore women buying patterns, product formats, targeting women, and innovation to meet the demand of the female consumer.

Participants : Moderated by Liz Connors, Headset - VP of Data & Analytics. Presenters include Salpy Boyajian, Flower One Holdings (FLOOF) - Executive Vice President & Board Chairman; Kristi Palmer, Kiva - Founder; Evelyn Wang, Papa & Barkley - Chief Executive Officer; Nancy Whiteman, Wana - Chief Executive Officer.

2:20 PM (ET) / 11:20 AM (PT): “Building Brands Nationally Across State Lines”



Summary : Panel discussion includes expanding leading brands across state lines, navigating manufacturing/distribution partnerships, and state regulatory differences for various product formats. Explore establishing IP and brand protection.

Participants : Moderated by Sarah Robertson, Dorsey & Whitney LLP - Partner. Presenters include Jamie Pearson, Bhang Cannabis - President/CEO; Amasa Lacy, Hollister Cannabis - Vice President of Production and Co-Founder; Yoko Miyashita, Leafly - CEO; Denise Faltischek, Tilray (TLRY) - Head of International and Chief Strategy Officer.

“The panel topics were carefully selected to bring the most value to all conference participants,” stated Scott Fortune, Roth’s research analyst who closely follows the consumer health & wellness sector. “It’s never been more important to explore the unique challenges faced by women in the cannabis industry, analyze women buying patterns in the space, and review the latest state regulatory differences for various product formats.”



Throughout the conference, IBN and CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted publishing subsidiary of the InvestorBrandNetwork, will work towards driving awareness of the event with nationally distributed wire-grade press releases through a syndication network of over 5,000 downstream publishers such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times as well as through many different social media distribution channels that today reach a collective 2+ million likes and followers.

For more information about the upcoming Roth conference, visit https://www.roth.com/womenincannabis

