T2 Biosystems to Unveil New Data at September Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced it will unveil new data at industry conferences this month to showcase results and implications of the use of its rapid diagnostics technologies.



"We are committed to developing a library of clinical research to support and highlight the value of culture-independent rapid diagnostics for use in the detection and treatment of sepsis, especially during Sepsis Awareness Month and at a time when sepsis is top-of-mind as a common complication of COVID-19,” said John Sperzel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of T2 Biosystems. “We are pleased to share new data with healthcare professionals and lead important, life-saving conversations within the medical community.”

T2 Biosystems is the presenting sponsor of the second annual Sepsis Alliance Summit, a virtual summit hosted by Sepsis Alliance from September 14 – 16 that explores sepsis-related topics in healthcare. On Tuesday, September 14 at 10:30 a.m. ET, John Sperzel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of T2 Biosystems, will share his journey as a heart transplant recipient and sepsis survivor, leading an opening session titled “Rapid Diagnostics and the Impact on Sepsis.” At 11:30 a.m. ET, Aparna Ahuja, MD, Chief Medical Officer at T2 Biosystems, will lead the session, “Culture-Independent Testing: A New Way to Hurdle Obstacles for Detection of Sepsis-Causing Pathogens and Improve Patient Outcomes” with a focus on incorporating T2Panels into clinical care and performance evaluations of T2Resistance RUO at leading medical institutions. The Company will also host a virtual booth as part of the exhibition.

At the American Association for Clinical Chemistry’s Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, which will showcase cutting-edge science and technology shaping the future of laboratory medicine from September 26 – 30, the Company will present two abstracts with new findings on rapid diagnostics. First, “Impact of Blood Culture-Independent Rapid Diagnostics on Early Identification of Sepsis-Causing Pathogens” will be presented by Aparna Ahuja, MD, Chief Medical Officer and second, “Development of a Rapid, High Sensitivity, Direct from Blood Assay for Identification of Biothreat Organisms” will be presented by Robert Shivers, PhD, Director of Microbiology at T2 Biosystems. On Tuesday, September 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET, T2 Biosystems’ Aparna Ahuja, MD, Chief Medical Officer will also host a scientific workshop titled, “It’s a New Era: Culture-Independent Tests for Rapid Detection of Sepsis-Causing Pathogens that Lead to Positive Healthcare Outcomes.”

The College of American Pathologists' Annual Meeting will be held from September 25-28. “T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is Able to Detect All SARS-CoV-2 Variants as Confirmed by Genomic Surveillance” and “Utilization of a Novel Diagnostic Assay to Improve Turnaround Time and Accurate Diagnosis and Treatment of Secondary Candidemia in a Critically Ill Immunosuppressed COVID-19 Patient” will be presented at the College of American Pathologists' Annual Meeting.

To close out Sepsis Awareness Month, T2 Biosystems will present new data at IDWeek. ID Week is taking place virtually between September 29 and October 3. The “Performance of the T2Resistance® Panel in Detecting Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Directly in Whole Blood, and Implications for Improving Appropriate Therapy of Bloodstream Infections” will be presented at ID Week.

For those interested in the Company’s data, visit https://www.t2biosystems.com/news-resources/publications/ following the conferences.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

