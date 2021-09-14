Passport Technology Partners With Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort to Provide Full Suite of Advanced Casino Payments and Cage Automation SolutionsSub

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology Inc. ("Passport"), a global leader of payment technology for the gaming industry, announced today the signing of a multi-year agreement with Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, delivering advanced casino payments, dynamic marketing, and cage automation solutions. This relationship marks Passport's entry into Washington State and a steadfast commitment to customer collaboration, innovation, and support.

"We are delighted to bring our expansive suite of casino payments and related solutions to Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort," said Scott Dowty, CEO of Passport Technology. "Passport is a different kind of provider as we are absolutely committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers and developing innovative solutions based on anticipated needs and trends. This commitment has fueled Passport's growth across the globe over the past few years, and now casino operators in the Evergreen state have a much-deserved alternative in Passport."

Washington casino operators now have access to Passport's suite of industry-leading payment, compliance, and automation solutions purposefully built to streamline casino operations, maximize employee efficiency, reduce variances, and enhance guest experiences. Delivering transaction processing, digital payments, loyalty and rewards, cashier automation, regulatory and compliance software, real-time analytic promotions, merchant services, and bank-sponsored ATM processing, Passport is the fastest-growing company in the casino payments industry.

"We are dedicated to delivering exceptional services to our guests and Passport's suite of dynamic solutions are no exception," said Tyrone Huff, CFO of Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort. "With Passport's technologically advanced payment and cage automation solutions, our guests will experience modern, streamlined cash access services throughout the property."

About Passport Technology Inc.:

Passport Technology Inc. is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, merchant services, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $32 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

