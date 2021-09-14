Global Oxygenated Solvents Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oxygenated Solvents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032420/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$25.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio & Green segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
- The Oxygenated Solvents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Arkema Group
- BASF SE
- DowDuPont
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- OXEA
- Petronas
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- SINOPEC
- The Dow Chemical Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
