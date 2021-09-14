Global Oxygenated Solvents Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oxygenated Solvents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032420/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$25.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio & Green segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR

- The Oxygenated Solvents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Arkema Group

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

OXEA

Petronas

Royal Dutch Shell plc

SINOPEC

The Dow Chemical Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032420/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Conventional by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio & Green by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Bio & Green by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio & Green by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Crop Protection

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Crop Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Crop Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Lubricants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Lubricants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Lubricants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated Solvents

by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by Source -

Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated Solvents

by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated Solvents

by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by Source -

Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated Solvents

by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Oxygenated Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Oxygenated Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings,

Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop

Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Oxygenated Solvents by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated

Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Oxygenated Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents

by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Oxygenated Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings,

Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents

by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop

Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop

Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: India Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated Solvents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop Protection,

Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents

by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Bio & Green for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Oxygenated Solvents

by Application - Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal

Care, Crop Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Oxygenated

Solvents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Crop

Protection, Lubricants and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Oxygenated Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oxygenated

Solvents by Source - Conventional and Bio & Green Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032420/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________