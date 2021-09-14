UPDATE -- Axiom Presents "Rare Disease Studies – Using technology to expand the opportunities of enrollment" at Clinical Trials in Rare Diseases Conference 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at the Clinical Trials in Rare Diseases Conference on September 14th, 2021. With over 40 solution providers gathering at the virtual meeting, the conference provides the industry leaders with an excellent opportunity to reconnect with current business partners and explore innovative technologies for improving Rare Diseases clinical trials.



Presenting "Rare Disease Studies – Using technology to expand the opportunities of enrollment," Axiom's Brian Dempster, Senior Director of Global Clinical Management and Dawn Weagle, Associate Director of eClinical and Project Management, will be sharing their insights on September 14th at 1:00 PM EDT. Their session will identify enrollment challenges and opportunities for Rare Disease Studies, demonstrate technology solutions that can create engagement, and present how a unified platform and centralized data can streamline the process.

"Patient recruitment has been a major challenging issue in rare disease clinical trials since the patient population are very few and often fragile," shared Weagle. "At the same time, rare disease studies often involve critical data from such small number of subjects across EDC, ePRO, RTSM, and lab data, highlight the challenges that study management might face. Additionally, access to real-time study status and reports imposes the challenges for solution providers to innovate data-driven studies."

“Subject engagement is the key in improving the quality of rare disease clinical trials. At Axiom, Fusion’s eClinical Suite, which delivers a unified, central management and reporting platform which enables study management to oversee study data, ops, compliance and patient retention. Fusion brings CRA, site, and subject engagement together so every aspect of the rare disease clinical trials can be monitored and analyzed in real-time.”

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from over 15 fully integrated modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

