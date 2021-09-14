MLS Grid partners with Spokane Association of REALTORS®, RMLS Alliance

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Grid is further streamlining real estate data by joining forces with Spokane Association of REALTORS® (SAR) and RMLS Alliance, LLC (RMLS). SAR and RMLS both use Black Knight’s Paragon platform and will offer their data services through MLS Grid beginning Sept. 14, 2021. RMLS includes the Capital Area Association of REALTORS®, Egyptian Board of REALTORS®, the Peoria Area Association of REALTORS® and the Quad City Area REALTORS®.

MLS Grid is powered by the Real Estate Standard Organization’s (RESO) Web API, which is the industry’s cutting-edge data transportation method. This platform is built on trusted, open technology standards to enable quick and efficient use by any organization.

“We’re excited for this partnership because MLS Grid gives us an affordable way to make it easier for our customers to receive data feeds,” said SAR Denise Ware

MLS Systems Administrator. “Partnering with MLS Grid also keeps our data standardized and future-proof.”

“Working with MLS Grid supports our efforts to keep brokerages connected to the most reliable data available,” said Sharon Smith, RMLS General Manager and CEO Quad City Area REALTORS®.

With nearly 600 MLSs nationwide, MLS Grid solves brokerages’ problems with combining data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing systems, market analytics and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid streamlines real estate data access, management, and compliance, while also supporting the multiple listing service (MLS) role of delivering timely, accurate and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies.

“MLS Grid’s automated license agreement and personalized support simplifies the data distribution process for MLSs,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “These measures provide transparency into how data is being consumed and provides compliance, administrative facilitation and billing solutions to MLSs.”

MLS Grid works with more than 1000 technology companies and brokerages supporting over 23,000 websites and applications in several MLS markets.

About MLS Grid

MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of leading multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to deliver an easier way to provide standardized data. Currently comprised of 12 MLSs representing over 250,000 members and subscribers, the goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data being provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing participating MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, and Realtracs MLS systems. More information is at MLSGrid.com.

About Spokane Association of REALTORS®

The Spokane Association of REALTORS® was founded in 1911 as the voice for real estate in Spokane County, Washington. Today, the association has more than 2,500 broker and affiliate members. It wholly owns and operates a multiple listing service on behalf of its members.

About RMLS Alliance, LLC

RMLS Alliance, LLC was created in 2018 by the Capital Area Association of REALTORS®, the Peoria Area Association of REALTORS®, the Egyptian Board of REALTORS® and the Quad City Area REALTORS®. RMLS serves approximately 3,000 subscribers and is the private cooperative real estate professional’s use for access to thousands of residential and commercial listings. RMLS footprint shares borders with four different states, involving 61 counties, more than 30,000 square miles and serves more than 2 million customers. RMLS is a shareholder-owned corporation.