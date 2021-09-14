Wellness & Anti-Aging Expert Dr. Norma Curby Launches New Campaign

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September marks Healthy Aging Month, Dr. Norma Curby sets her eyes on a new campaign to promote youth and wellness at all stages of life.



In 2019, Dr. Curby embarked upon a new business venture called the Wellife Center. Wellife Center is a place to come to focus on health protocols that support healthy graceful aging for every age group. It is the result of over 20 years of study, practice and personal experimentation.

The center’s mission is to provide services for patients that allow them to feel good, look good and be well. The center offers Allergy Testing, IV Nutrient Therapy, Medical Weight Loss , Hormone Replacement Therapy, PRP Therapy, Whole Body Detoxification, InfraRed Light Therapy, Oxygen Bar and Medical Aesthetics which includes Injectables, Fillers, Micro-needling, Facials, Liposuction, Fat Transfer , and Body contouring.

As an expert in the arena of aesthetics for People of Color , Dr. Curby focuses on healing through an in-depth analysis of the body while using state of the art technology. According to Dr. Curby, “We want to meet people where they are because aging is internal. What you see on the outside is a result of something on the inside.” With this concept at the forefront of the vision, the Wellife Center launched the Ageless Body Campaign to help people look good, feel good and be well. The campaign includes weekly challenges, live streams from Dr. Curby and an overall focus on living longer. The weekly challenges can be found on the Wellife Center's Instagram page.

Dr. Norma Curby is a highly regarded Naturopathic doctor in the Atlanta area who specializes in anti-aging, functional, and regenerative medicine. She holds a Doctor of Naturopathy Degree from Trinity School of Natural Health, Indiana. She is also a Certified Nutrition Coach and a Master Herbalist with Trinity School of Natural Health. She is a certified Sports Nutritionist, CISSN, and a Certified Preventive Health coach with Emory University, a Certified Community Health Leader with the Satcher Health Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine. She has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with concentration in structural engineering, a Master of Science in Engineering Management and a Professional Development Degree from the University of Missouri Science and Technology (Missouri S&T). She is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program from the University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN and the International Marketing Program from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

For more information about Dr. Curby and Wellife Center, go to https://www.wellifecenter.com/. For media inquiries please contact Dr. Syleecia at syleecia@drsyleecia.com .