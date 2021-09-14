EUNORAU E-MOBILITY Launched Its New Product SPECTER ST (Prototype Shown) & Magic Box In This Month

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2010, EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA has been manufacturing and supplying electric bicycles internationally. With over 130 employees, multiple warehouses and a solid supply chain, the brand specializes in selling mid-quality eBikes and kits primarily through e-commerce channels and wholesale networks. EUNORAU commits to an annual output of 60,000 units. With more than ten years' experience in the eBike industry, EUNORAU has achieved 300+ customized project goals and aims to go public on the US stock exchange in the next few years.

“Building top quality eBikes to becoming a true competitor of HAIBIKE, SPECIALIZED and CUBE is our goal,” CEO Kevin Fang states.

Spectre ST:

Spending almost 2 years in designing and testing, we’re happy to announce the SPECTRE ST. The SPECTER ST is a powerful all-terrain eBike using the BAFANG M620: a 1000W torque sensor mid- drive motor with peak power at 1500w. The frame is designed for all mountain, free ride, and some downhill applications. With a dual suspension, step thru frame and dual battery design, customers would be hard pressed to find an eBike with this set of features and quality. Truly, the eMTB that can go anywhere and back, with up to 80 miles of range.

Specs:

MOTOR: 48V1000W BAFANG G510/M620 Mid motor with Torque Sensor

FRAME: Aluminum Alloy 6061 Step-thru with suspension，18.5inch

FORK: EUNORAU 140mm Travel Fork

SHOCK: DNM AO-42RC,165mm

MAXIMUM SPEED: 35 MPH

BATTERY RANGE: 100 Miles (48V/17Ah SAMSUNG+ Second Battery 21Ah)

BATTERY CHARGING TIME: 4 - 6 hours

BATTERY TYPE: Lithium-Ion Samsung

BATTERY CAPACITY: 48V/14 Ah+Optional Battery(Dual Battery Design)

BOX DIMENSIONS: (cm) 170 L x 32.5 W x 85 H

THROTTLE: Thumb Throttle (power at your hand is always available)

DISPLAY: BAFANG DPC18 Display

HEADLIGHT: Front LED Headlight

TAILLIGHT: YES

REAR RACK: Optional

Fender: Optional

RIMS: 27.5inch Black Alloy

SPOKES: Stainless Steel

TIRES: KENDA 27.5 x 3.0

GEAR SHIFTING: SRAM NX 11SP

SHIFTER: SRAM NX 1X11SPD

SPROCKET: 40T BAFANG chain-wheel crank

BRAKES: EUNORAU Design Hydraulic disc Brakes Front 180mm and Rear hydraulic disc Brake 180mm with Motor Cut-Off Sensor in Brake Handles

HANDLEBAR: Adjustable Stem for Comfort - Matte Black

SADDLE: Comfortable Saddle

PEDALS: High-Quality Nylon Pedals

MANUAL: INCLUDED

TOOL: INCLUDED

What is Magic Box? After a record breaking year, EUNORAU wants to have a better connection with the fans and customers that save by buying direct. EUNORAU is happy to announce a new way to smile; our gift packs called the Magic Box! This holiday season open your new electric bike to see what’s been added from us at the factory. Our Magic Box may contain a variety of cycling supplies, including reflective clothing, water bottle cages, phone holders, EUNORAU T-shirts, EUNORAU LOGO stickers, EUNORAU hats, mirrors, discount cards, and more. EUNORAU will bring more fun to our loyal customers with interesting activities, sales, and products. All media partners who report the SPECTRE ST can get a $500 discount when they purchase this bike in the future.

Ride EUNORAU, Ride Smile. For more information, please check out from our official website www.eunorau-ebike.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7b3d8f8-6916-4d0d-82ba-0203e05a9087

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f6a544d-bb81-4d0c-ba28-306afaac1d19

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c078809-0951-4828-91f1-25b72dec9b37