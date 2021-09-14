Child Care Is On The Ballot This Election

OTTAWA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On today’s National Day of Action for affordable quality, accessible, inclusive child care for all, Canada’s unions stand in solidarity with early learning and child care workers and advocates.



“We support a publicly funded, universally accessible and affordable early learning and child care system. Without affordable child care, even more women will be pushed out of the labour market,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. “In a few days, Canadians will vote in a crucial election and the stakes are high for working families. Child care is on the ballot in this election.”

Bruske added that she has been urging all parties to strengthen Canada’s social safety net, including investing in a universal child care system. Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives decided instead to cancel already signed funding agreements with the provinces and cut billions from child care.

“At a moment where we should be investing billions more for affordable child care, Conservative Erin O’Toole is threatening to tear up agreements and eliminate thousands of new child care spaces. Mr. O’Toole is turning his back on working women,” said Bruske. “This would be devastating for so many people desperate for affordable child care spaces for their children.”

