Lux Bus America Partners With TOOTRiS to Provide Employees Across California Access to Child Care

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many industries are boosting wages and recruitment efforts to desperately find workers during the ongoing pandemic, one charter transportation company is upping the ante by providing its staff access to quality and affordable Child Care.

Under a partnership with TOOTRiS, Lux Bus America's employees will have access to thousands of quality and affordable Child Care providers across California. TOOTRiS' on-demand platform allows parents to search for Child Care providers by entering a zip code and can filter hundreds of criteria such as age, provider type, learning hubs, languages, amenities, activities, meals and more. Parents can also verify a daycare's licensing, look for compliance red flags, read reviews, contact the director, and more. TOOTRiS - which is available in English, Spanish and Arabic - is the only system in today's marketplace that tracks, publishes and forecasts Child Care availability in real-time.

By giving its 1,000 employees access to TOOTRiS, the award-winning Lux Bus America hopes to increase productivity and improve morale, while retaining and recruiting new employees.

"Like many industries, the transportation sector has taken a hit during the pandemic. As our industry continues to rebound, it's critical that we give our employees the tools and resources they need to thrive," said Emma Pitre, Vice President of Operations for Lux Bus America. "Offering our valued staff access to affordable and quality Child Care is part of our continued commitment to providing excellent service. This allows our employees to maintain their stellar productivity while giving them peace of mind that their children are well cared for."

Lux Bus America is the first transportation company to join TOOTRiS, and is part of a growing list of national and global organizations that have partnered with the on-demand platform to provide employer-sponsored Child Care.

"Lux Bus America is a forward-thinking company and I applaud its continued leadership in the industry," said TOOTRiS Founder and CEO Alessandra Lezama. "As entrepreneurs and company leaders, we can help lay the groundwork for the nation's economic recovery by supporting the Child Care sector and working parents with innovative solutions."

About TOOTRIS

TOOTRiS is reinventing Child Care, making it convenient, affordable and on-demand. As the world shifts to digitalized services, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents - especially women - to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. TOOTRiS is creating a new digital economy that promotes entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals with passion and talent to become Child Care providers, improving their quality of life while increasing the much-needed supply of Child Care across the state. TOOTRiS' unique technology enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support paramount to regaining employee productivity and increasing their ROI. Visit tootris.com for more information.

