EXL puts data-driven transformation at the center of its growth strategy with new brand promise and enhanced capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] today unveiled its new brand promise that captures the company’s evolution into a global analytics and digital solutions leader, along with a series of new capabilities that showcase its accelerating growth in advanced analytics, AI, digital and cloud.



“As our clients have evolved their digital strategies, we’ve evolved our data and analytics focus to create digital solutions that address their biggest challenges, unlock opportunities for growth, and drive efficiency,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL Vice Chairman and CEO. “Anchored in the promise to ‘make sense of data to drive your business forward,’ our strategic focus is trained on empowering our clients to make bold moves with speed and confidence.”

Founded in 1999 as a business process management firm largely focused on operations management, EXL has grown into a $1 billion analytics and digital solutions powerhouse driving enterprise-scale business transformation initiatives for the world’s leading corporations in the insurance, healthcare, and banking and financial services industries, among others. EXL recently earned the distinction of being the only vendor to be recognized as Customers’ Choice for two years in a row in the report: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers.

Embracing that evolution, EXL’s strategic focus is centered on its strengths in data, analytics, AI and cloud-based operations. These capabilities are designed to create meaningful value for clients at speed:

Advanced analytics solutions combine EXL proprietary and client data with deep domain expertise to enable better and faster decision-making

AI-powered solutions for language, images and speech that enable real time customer experiences and interactions integrating EXL’s industry and process knowledge for faster, lower risk implementation

Redesigned client operating models that integrate cutting-edge cloud-native AI and analytics solutions with expert professionals to leapfrog constraints presented by legacy technology and operations



EXL’s enhanced capabilities are being used by clients across a wide range of use cases in insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services and other industries. As part of the new brand campaign, EXL will be showcasing new solutions and innovative new client projects that demonstrate its continued evolution into a global analytics and digital leader through a series of videos, webinars, whitepapers and client success stories. For more information, please visit www.exlservice.com.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 33,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com.

Investor Relations

Steven N. Barlow

Vice President Investor Relations

212-624-5913

steven.barlow@exlservice.com

Media - US

Michael Sherrill

Vice President Marketing

646-419-0778

michael.sherrill@exlservice.com

Media - Europe, India and APAC

Shailendra Singh

Vice President Corporate Communications

+91-98104-76075

shailendra.singh@exlservice.com