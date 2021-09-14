CellPay Announces Completion of Merger With Zprepay and Callingmart.com

STAFFORD, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellPay, a leading global electronic payments provider and distributor, announces the acquisition of Zprepay and Callingmart.com. CellPay, founded in 2016, quickly became a leader in the direct-to-consumer, "top-up" market for processing electronic purchases of prepaid mobile airtime, international top-up and digital gift cards. The Zprepay and Callingmart.com merger will help CellPay maintain its multi-year history of double-digit growth rate.

The acquisition enables CellPay to scale its current service offerings to its merchants. "We are pleased to have found a great home for our payment business with CellPay, a prepaid industry leader. Our broad product portfolio and targeted distribution combined with CellPay's solution will provide retailers with an exceptional prepaid offering," said Karam Ali, President Zprepay. He further added, "Zprepay will continue to focus on our core strengths in automated retail to serve our retailers."

"This acquisition will expand our retail opportunities, including broadening distribution in convenience stores and will give more consumers easy access to the flexibility of prepaid products," said Parvez Jasani, CEO CellPay.

About CellPay:

Cellpay, a fast-growing and unique fintech solution provider for the unbanked/undocumented and underbanked, is a large and established player in the prepaid industry. CellPay provides an alternate, fast and convenient way to refill prepaid wireless, including international top-ups and bill payments. CellPay customers can buy prepaid refills and services to enjoy their favorite TV shows and music, or play games from anywhere, at any time, using whatever payment method they prefer. Cellpay provides a platform, similar to eBay/amazon, for wireless dealers (mobile phone operators) to streamline refills and product sales online and offline. Having established itself as a leading player in the industry, Cellpay is uniquely positioned to aggressively offer an end-to-end, turn-key POS solution that is stable, secure, and simple.

CellPay's electronic distribution method presents retailers with a unique combination of unlimited supply coupled with no inventory costs. Cellpay has recently added Gift Cards and International Top-up services to their existing product line.

About Zprepay:

Zprepay is an industry leader in Point Of Sale (POS) technology and distribution and has been maintaining its secure proprietary network of devices. ZPrepay is a large, established and profitable player in the prepaid industry that has been listed multiple times on Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies.

