Half-year information and financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six months of 2021

English Lithuanian

Unaudited consolidated sales revenue of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six monts of 2021 amounts to EUR 93,25 million, in comparison with the 1st half of 2020 the sales revenue increased by 5,47 %.

The preliminary consolidated non-audited result of the group of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for 6 month period of the year 2021 reached EUR 4.2 million of net profit.

In accordance with Article 13 of the Law on Securities, we also provide half-year information - a set of consolidated

financial statements for the first half of the financial year, a consolidated half-year report and approval of the responsible

persons.

Gintaras Keliauskas

Lawyer

Tel. + 370 687 18 399





Attachments