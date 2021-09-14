McObject Collaborates with Wind River to Deliver First-Ever Deterministic Database System for VxWorks-based Real-Time Embedded Systems

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McObject®, an innovative pioneer in embedded database systems, has collaborated with Wind River® and today announced the availability of McObject’s revolutionary eXtremeDB/rt database management system (DBMS) for VxWorks®-based hard real-time embedded systems.



eXtremeDB/rt supports hard real-time system requirements through the introduction of a new time-cognizant transaction manager. Time-cognizance guarantees predictable execution of transactions, ensuring that tasks involving database activity (reading and/or writing) successfully commit or successfully abort within their deadlines, and never miss (run past) deadlines. Real-time determinism is increasingly critical in systems like autonomous driving, positive train control, defense and other systems where failure can result in material damage or put lives at risk.

In its first release eXtremeDB/rt is an in-memory DBMS; support for persistent databases will follow in 2022Q1. Like conventional eXtremeDB, it provides critical data management features, including transactions, concurrent access and a high-level data definition language. As an in-memory database system (IMDS), eXtremeDB/rt eliminates indeterminant file I/O, and streamlines processing by foregoing caching logic. This enables it to deliver the highest level of real-time responsiveness with a minimal code size. eXtremeDB/rt also provides sophisticated development capabilities, such as support for varied data and query types, native APIs, and a powerful debugging environment that includes a self-diagnostic API to catch costly defects before they slip into production code.

The market leading VxWorks real-time operating system (RTOS) from Wind River has been used to ensure the security, safety, and reliability needed to design and build mission-critical embedded systems that simply must work. VxWorks is a deterministic, priority-based preemptive RTOS with low latency and minimal jitter. It is built on an upgradable, future-proof architecture to help you rapidly respond to changing market requirements and technology advancements.

“Real-time embedded and IoT applications require a powerful, small, real-time database system. McObject has been a leader in this space for over 20 years and is pleased to continue its near 20-year partnership with Wind River and support the industry-leading VxWorks RTOS as the initial launch platform for eXtremeDB/rt” said Chris Mureen, McObject chief operating officer.

“Through our work with McObject, we’re helping customers modernize and accelerate the delivery of reliable intelligent systems that demand real-time requirements,” said Michel Chabroux, Senior Director, Product Management, Wind River. “We look forward to building on our proven track record of success with McObject to help advance the next generation of cloud-connected intelligent systems with increasingly challenging edge compute needs.”

About McObject

Founded by embedded database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven data management technology that makes intelligent devices smarter, more reliable and more cost-effective to develop and maintain. McObject counts among its customer’s industry leaders such as DaimlerChrysler, EADS, JVC, Pentair, F5 Networks, Genesis Microchip, Motorola and Boeing. McObject, based in Federal Way, WA, is committed to providing innovative technology and first rate services to customers and partners. The company can be reached at +1-425-888-8505, or visit www.mcobject.com.

McObject and eXtremeDB are registered trademarks of McObject LLC. VxWorks and Wind River are trademarks belonging to Wind River Systems Inc. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

﻿Media Contact:

Chris Mureen, McObject LLC

press@mcobject.com

425-888-8505