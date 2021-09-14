Quantum Integration Now Offers Hassle-Free International Shipping

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Integration is once again knocking down barriers for electronics hobbyists and enthusiasts, announcing that it now offers simplified international shipping for customers in Canada and Australia.

Quantum's international consumers in those countries now can avoid customs procedures on all Quantum Integration products including the Quantum IoT Platform and DIY electronics kits.

"We're excited about introducing more people to the world of DIY electronics with our international shipping options," said Michael Barnick, founder, and CEO of Quantum Integration. "It was especially important for the enthusiast community abroad that we do our best to streamline the buying process."

Shipments to Canada usually require the customer to pay duty fees and file paperwork. Now, Quantum Integration handles all customs procedures via its own goods and services tax (GST) number and also pays the tax. Customers in Canada now simply receive a package as if it were shipped within the country when they order directly from QuantumIntegrate.com.

For customers in Canada and Australia, Quantum Integration products will be available via Amazon, although the customer is responsible for the value-added tax (VAT). Quantum Integration has taken the hassle out of complicated overseas shipping, creating a streamlined process for international electronics enthusiasts looking to take advantage of their code-free method of tackling complex DIY projects.

The improved international shipping comes at a perfect time for hobbyists. Quantum Integration is about to release several new DIY kits, including the Motor Servo Driver, Flat Power Supply, IR Remote and Outlet Switch. Quantum is also offering special pricing on the Q-Client Builder Base, the core connecting unit for its DIY projects.

For more information on Quantum Integration's international shipping, visit: https://quantumintegrate.com/.

About Quantum Integration Inc.

The Quantum IoT platform enables electronics hobbyists to create wireless devices from a simple button to home automation and robots, and control it with custom apps and firmware without coding, all through a central server. The power of making! For more information, visit www.quantumintegrate.com.

