LBank Exchange Will List MBF (MoonBear.finance) on September 16, 2021

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MBF on September 16, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBF/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 16, 2021.



Cryptocurrency has already become an important part of human life, and sometimes, it can even save lives of other species. As a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, MoonBear.finance (MBF) is trying to save the moon bear (a.k.a. the Asian black bear) from the risk of extinction. The project has some of the characteristics of a meme token, but it will have a lot of utilities very soon (more details below). MoonBear.finance’s MBF token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 16, 2021.

What is MBF?

MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched DeFi cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics that can accumulate wealth, even in a bear market. With its upcoming triple staking rewards and NFT marketplace, MBF has great potential for generating huge returns.

In addition, MBF token holders will be supporting MBF token price and ultimately its ability to raise funds for the moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife. By being listed on LBank Exchange, MBF will be able to reach out to a wider audience of investors around the world and raise awareness of saving moon bears.

What are the unique features of MBF?

Today, there are already three unique features that make MBF different from other tokens:

- Buying MBF without Fees – Unlike Some tokens that charge a fee when purchasing them on PancakeSwap, buyers will incur 0% buy fees and receive 100% of the MBF paid for when buying it.

- Autonomous Buybacks & Burns - Whenever there is a sale of MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback and 2% for burn transactions. Unlike other tokens with buybacks, MBF doesn’t burn these buyback tokens but put them into its staking reward pool.

- Triple Staking Rewards (coming this fall) – MBF offers many rewards to holders and stakers that can accumulate more MBF just by holding tokens, stake to earn additional stable rewards and receive quarterly "bear pay days" (BPDs) from token buybacks.

What are the tokenomics of MBF?

The total supply of MBF token is 1,000,000,000,000 (i.e. 1 trillion). There was no seed, private sale, initial token burn, initial team or advisor tokens. Regarding the supply; 50% of the total supply was sold in a public sale, 30% is locked for treasury tokens, 10% is for unlocked treasury tokens, and the remaining 10% has been provided for liquidity tokens in PancakeSwap DEX.

For each sell transaction of MBF on PancakeSwap, an 18% tax is applied and distributed in eight different ways. This fee will benefit existing token holders and helps incentivize long-term holding of MBF token: 3% for marketing & development, 3% for staking rewards, 2% for burn, 2% for holders, 2% for liquidity, 2% for buybacks, 2% for team, and 2% for charity.

The listing of MBF on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market!

Special Events

To celebrate this listing, LBank Exchange and MBF also prepared something special for users:

1. MoonBear Finance will be launching a SIMPLE STAKING program on LBank Exchange with 50% APY for a LIMITED TIME only. It will start from 21:00, Sep 15 (UTC+8).

2. There are also DEPOSIT BONUSES prepared for 10 LUCKY WINNERS who deposit more than $100 MBF, $600 MBF will be sent to each of them starting from 21:00, Sep 15 (UTC+8).

3. LBank Exchange will hold an AMA session in LBank Exchange Community at 19:00, Sep 15 (UTC+8), it’s a great opportunity to learn more about MBF and the listing.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

