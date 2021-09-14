Bardavon Health Innovations Announces New Chief Client Officer

Overland Park, KS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations, a leading Workers’ Compensation and musculoskeletal (MSK) digital health company, announces Pamela Landefeld has joined the company as Chief Client Officer.

Landefeld, an experienced trailblazer with 25+ years in the Workers’ Compensation healthcare industry, will lead Bardavon’s business development and strategic client services teams. She brings extensive experience developing talent and cultivating relationships with payers, influencers, channel partners, and internal teams to effectively collaborate and deliver products and programs.

As a founding team member of One Call Medical, now One Call, Landefeld helped build it into a nationally recognized, industry-leading Workers’ Compensation company, at the time of her departure.

“I am thrilled to welcome Pam to the team,” said Bardavon Founder and CEO, Matthew Condon. “Pam is known for establishing collaborative and trusted partnerships with Workers’ Compensation stakeholders and delivering exceptional results. Her experience successfully growing an organization from the ground up, knowledge of the gaps and benefits of the current system, and appreciation of the many opportunities to transform this industry makes her the right person to lead this part of our company. Pam has always championed the value of incorporating technology, analytics, and insights into managing care. As Bardavon’s Chief Client Officer, she will now be able to bring the most effective and innovative new solutions, including the Bardavon Digital Health Platform™, to the national marketplace.”

Bardavon’s Digital Health Platform uniquely captures and uses relevant clinical treatment data, in combination with AI, machine learning, and algorithms, to proactively optimize treatment while the injured worker is still in care. The Bardavon Index™, creates measurable guidelines for clinical utilization and medical management. Together, the Bardavon Digital Health Platform and Bardavon Index enable payers to effectively manage outlier cases and the total cost of risk.

“I’ve watched the incredible growth of Bardavon during the past several years,” said Landefeld. “Customers desire innovative solutions that improve patient care, quality, accuracy, and overall outcomes. Bardavon is leading with its unique ability to blend traditional and proven strategies and tactics with new digital health capabilities. It’s truly transformational. I am inspired to join a team that continues to revolutionize the Workers’ Compensation marketplace and am thrilled to join an organization that views providers as partners in delivering quality care, supported by data, technology, and expertise, as well as one that brings integrity, objectivity, quality, and transparency to the industry.”

About Bardavon Health Innovations

Bardavon is a proactive Workers’ Compensation and MSK digital health partner that connects all stakeholders to better manage claims. We offer injury prevention, treatment, and work readiness solutions through our national network of therapy providers. Bardavon shares a holistic analysis of the claim so America’s Workers’ Compensation patients can achieve optimized functional outcomes and return to full-duty. We treat people right.™ Bardavon.com

