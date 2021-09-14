Rogue Risk Partners with Obie

TROY, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Risk LLC (Rogue Risk) , an independent insurance agency and insurtech company, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Obie , a startup provider of instant insurance built for landlords and real estate investors, under which Rogue Risk will partner on Obie’s non-core, direct business, excluding habitational coverages.



“We are always looking for ways to expand our distribution channels and to improve the customer experience,” said Aaron Letzeiser, co-founder and COO for Obie . “The combination of technology and insurance expertise that Rogue Risk brings to the table means we can be faster and nimbler in the way we handle the coverage needs of our customers beyond our habitational expertise.”

As a best-in-class provider of habitational insurance and other related property and casualty (P&C) coverages, Obie’s mainline to customers is through embedded or affinity partner relationships, such as this new relationship with Rogue Risk. While Obie does operate an internal agency, which writes all habitational business that comes in direct, there was a clear partner need for handling the company’s remaining non-core, direct business.

“Rogue Risk leverages the energy that is created at the intersection of technology, insurance expertise, and customer service to create a better small business insurance customer experience for all stakeholders,” said Ryan Hanley, founder of Rogue Risk, an insurtech influencer, and a popular industry keynote speaker . “Obie and Rogue Risk share a ‘no customer left behind’ mission, and our human-optimized approach to the use of technology in the insurance purchasing process will make this a profitable relationship for everyone involved.”

As an affinity partner handling Obie’s non-habitational business going forward, Rogue Risk will utilize an end-to-end, SaaS solution to streamline the small business rate-quote-bind experience for insurers and business owners alike. For more information on becoming a Rogue Risk partner, please contact Rogue Risk at partner@RogueRisk.com .

About Rogue Risk LLC (Rogue Risk)

Rogue Risk is on a mission to help small business owners put their commercial insurance on autopilot. Through their human-optimized approach technology and "No Customer Left Behind" culture, Rogue Risk is able to provide industry-best insurance rates for small business owners across all 50 states. Learn more at www.roguerisk.com .

About Obie

Obie is on a mission to provide a simple, affordable, and transparent experience for clients and their investment properties. Its technology guarantees industry-best rates for the property and casualty plans that are right for clients, ensuring that they, and their investments, are protected. Obie is now available to landlords and property investors in all 50 states. Learn more at www.obierisk.com .

