TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH) Launches Its Revamped Website

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH) is pleased to announce the launch of its revamped website, TransGlobalAssets.com , on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The website will provide shareholders and interested parties with updated information on future developments including, but not limited to, our Hemp Ranch, located in South Haven, Michigan. The website will also provide company financial reports, archived press releases, and much more. Our other holdings, Vintage Scripts and ME Wellness will also have company updates on the new website.

In addition, our subsidiary, Monster Elixir Inc., will launch its website on the same day. An exciting array of products will be available for wholesale and retail purchase via MonsterElixir.com. Green Essence Beverages, our all-natural CBD elixir drink, will be for sale next month on the website, along with all our other organic products. All our products have a new look with a more modern design.

Monster Elixir is also pleased to inform our shareholders that renovations and upgrades of our manufacturing facility located in Pittsburgh, PA is currently underway. Once completed, we plan to manufacture and distribute products for our storefront locations and partner outlets.

About TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

In the ever-challenging social and economical climate for hemp, technology remains to be at the forefront as we discover new ways Hemp can help mankind. Our goal is to lead in the discoveries, set the standard and contribute to the conversation of Hemp. As we move into a newly understanding of how Hemp contributes to a more enhanced life, TMSH is forming a grassroots campaign from local Hemp Farmers to Wall Street, and everything in between. The healing properties of CBD are emerging in everyday household conversations, the Healthcare industry and even Global Markets. TMSH will meet this demand by promoting education, highlighting technology and investing in the future of Hemp. For more, visit transglobalassets.com

