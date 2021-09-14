Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Acquires Chappell Rosso Dermatology and Laser & Aesthetic Center in Odessa, Texas.

Brentwood, TN, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has acquired Chappell Rosso Dermatology and Laser & Aesthetic Center in Odessa, Texas. This acquisition is Pinnacle Dermatology’s first acquisition in the state of Texas and an opportunity to further its mission and commitment to population skin health management by providing residents of the Permian Basin area of Texas access to comprehensive, patient-centered dermatologic care.



“We are so grateful for the opportunity to bring Pinnacle’s approach to population skin health management into the state of Texas through this solid partnership with Dr. Ritchie Rosso, Jr and team.” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “Chappell Rosso Dermatology has always been dedicated to skin cancer prevention and detection and providing high quality dermatologic care to patients so the missions of our two organizations were in natural alignment.”

Dr. Ritchie Rosso, Jr agrees “I initially partnered with Dr. Chappell because we are like minded physicians. We both had the same goal of serving the residents of the Permian Basin with the very best in dermatologic care. I learned early on that choosing the right partner is key to success so I couldn’t be happier about the choice to join Pinnacle Dermatology. Along with their great reputation for population skin health management, we are looking forward to the additional practice management support and technologies that Pinnacle will provide to help enhance our patients’ experience and create efficiencies in our practice operations.”

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a single integrated dermatology platform with one brand operating with strong density across multiple geographic markets across the US. Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education and population skin health management.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Chappell Rosso Dermatology and Laser & Aesthetic Center in Odessa, TX. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Chappell Rosso Dermatology and Laser & Aesthetic Center at 432-333-6603.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

At Pinnacle Dermatology we are united in our purpose: to educate, protect and care for your skin. We’re committed to bringing you the very best in comprehensive skin care so that you can achieve a confident, healthier and more beautiful you! If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com



