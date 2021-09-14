Code42 Partners with Carahsoft to Bring Insider Risk Detection and Response Solution to the Public Sector

Powerful Code42 Solution Now Available through Carahsoft Federal, State and Local Government Contract Vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS and RESTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code42 , the Insider Risk Management leader, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Code42’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the Code42® Incydr™ Gov data risk detection and response product available to the Public Sector. The Code42 Incydr Gov product will be procurable through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), The Quilt, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts, and through company’s reseller partners.

“Today, over two-thirds of data breaches involve an insider and 59% of security leaders expect Insider Risks to increase in the next two years. There has never been a more important time for federal agencies to accurately evaluate risks to their data. Federal organizations need clearer visibility across data movements and file events happening both on and off their networks,” said Jason Greenwood, Code42 vice president, federal solutions. “Incydr Gov monitors that data movement and file activity to accurately detect data exposure, spillage and exfiltration to better prioritize and speed insider threat response. We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to help Government agencies uncover and respond to data risks without interfering with user productivity.”

The Code42 Incydr Gov product is a FedRAMP authorized Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that manages insider risk by protecting agencies’ critical data, strategic files and intellectual property from exposure and exfiltration risk created by employee and contractor departures and actions, bolsters litigation against data theft and secures remote and collaborative work for employees and contractors. The Code42 Incydr Gov product allows security teams to effectively mitigate data exposure risks without disrupting users’ legitimate collaboration as well as illuminate an organization's data security blind spots by showing activities that fly under the radar of other security technologies.

“Security and risk mitigation is top of mind across industries when advancing digital initiatives and leveraging technology solutions,” said Eric Goycochea, who leads the Code42 Team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Code42 and our reseller partners to provide the Public Sector with a data risk detection and response solution that protects their valuable data.”

Code42’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V Contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information contact the Code42 team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9853 or Code42@carahsoft.com.

About Code42

Code42 is the Insider Risk Management leader. Native to the cloud, the Code42® Incydr™ solution rapidly detects data loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. The Code42® Instructor™ solution helps enterprises rapidly mature their Insider Risk Management programs by incorporating holistic, hyper-relevant Insider Risk education for end-users to reduce risk events due to accidental and negligent behavior.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider threats while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, the Code42 Incydr solution is FedRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s best workplaces in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit code42.com or join the conversation on our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

