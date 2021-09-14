Armanino Named to INSIDE Public Accounting’s Best of the Best Firms 2021

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named to the INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Best of the Best Firms list for the 19th time since 2001.



Ranked on more than 50 metrics, Best of the Best firms are top performers within the profession that produce superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth, offering both clients and staff alike a successful future. Best of the Best firms were selected from more than 520 eligible firms of all sizes across the U.S. and Canada that participated in IPA’s 31st Annual Survey and Analysis of Firms. Armanino is the third-largest firm on the list and was also named to the IPA 100 2021.

“Receiving continued recognition in IPA’s Best of the Best firms is a distinctive honor,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “Armanino is a firm in which everyone is empowered to innovate and think and act entrepreneurially, and the result is an exceptional team that cares deeply about each other, our clients and the communities where we live. As we forge ahead on our trajectory of growth nationwide, we’re well positioned to help clients with today’s challenges and to help them realize the promise of tomorrow, no matter what lies ahead.”

“Given the challenges, obstacles and uncertainties of 2020, being named an IPA Best of the Best firm is an especially notable achievement,” said Michael Platt, principal of the Platt Group and publisher of INSIDE Public Accounting. “Combined with the overarching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were societal stressors (heightened racial justice awareness and a divisive presidential election), employee stressors (home schooling, remote work and burnout), business stressors (remote onboarding, productivity, engagement and firm culture) and client stressors (shutdowns, cash flow, uncertainty and existential threats for many). Firms that were able to overcome these landmines while turning in stellar performance are to be celebrated.”

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world’s major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

