TSANet appoints new board member

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, has appointed Jason Longpre, Vice President Worldwide Support at Nutanix, to the TSANet Board of Directors.



“I’m delighted to have Jason join the TSANet Board of Directors. Our Board members provide a wealth of unique insights, which guide the alliance to its next steps. Jason’s experience and background will benefit us in obtaining those industry goals,” said Dennis Smeltzer, TSANet president.

“In today’s hybrid multicloud landscape, having industry standard frameworks for quickly solving customer issues in multi-vendor support environments is crucial,” said David Sangster, Chief Operating Officer at Nutanix. “At Nutanix, our partnership with TSANet has enabled stronger collaboration between our technical support organizations to work together to solve common customer issues. We’re pleased to have Jason deepen Nutanix’s leadership role with TSANet as a new board member.”

Jason Longpre is the Vice President of Worldwide Support at Nutanix. He is currently responsible for the entire support organization and multiple global initiatives that helped scale the organization through people, processes and automation while maintaining 90+ NPS. Jason has driven multiple cross functional and organizational initiatives that support customer health, onboarding and success while using Nutanix products. He is responsible for the partner run Field Engineering team and has successfully put a plan in process to greatly improve the overall CSAT and reduce costs to Nutanix. Jason maintains all Partner and OEM relationships for support and drive key initiatives to ensure consistent service across all.

Jason joins the existing board members: René Karel (VMware), Jim West (Citrix Systems), Richard Long (Actian Corporation), Kenny Loo (Dell EMC), Paul Ferralez (Cisco Systems), John Gunther (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise), Joseph Campbell (IBM), Tamra King (Microsoft Corporation), John Boggs (NetApp), and Scott Froehlich (Red Hat).

About TSANet

Founded in 1993, TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network) is a worldwide, multivendor alliance that offers an industry-wide forum to facilitate servicing multivendor customers while providing an infrastructure for more efficient multivendor problem solving. Membership consists of more than five hundred software and hardware companies. TSANet can be reached at (913) 345-9311 or at www.tsanet.org.

