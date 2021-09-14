English French

Nexans launches a share buyback program as part of its Long Term Incentive plans

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, September 14, 2021 – Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 90,000 shares, i.e. approximately 0.20% of its share capital as of August 31st, 2021, for a maximum amount of 9 million euros.

The purpose of this program is to meet the obligations arising from the free share and performance share plans for the benefit of employees and executive directors. This program is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the 17th resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Nexans of May 12th, 2021.

Nexans has appointed an investment services provider for its implementation.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. With around 25,000 people in 38 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2020, Nexans generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.

The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data.

Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.comwww.nexans.com

