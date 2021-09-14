Rio2 Virtual AGM Reminder – September 21, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) wishes to remind its shareholders that its forthcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on September 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST. This will be a completely virtual Meeting, to be conducted via live webcast where all shareholders, regardless of geographic location, will have an equal opportunity to participate online. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.



The timing and process for voting is described in detail in the Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials mailed to shareholders and meeting materials available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the company’s website at www.rio2.com/investors.

VOTING DEADLINE

The voting deadline is 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday, September 17, 2021.

PARTICIPATION AT THE MEETING

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting in real time online at https://meetnow.global/MXQJDWN by clicking “Shareholder” and entering the 15-digit Control Number located on the form of proxy. Duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the meeting by entering an invitation code provided by Computershare before the start of the Meeting.

Voting at the Meeting will only be available for Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders. Non-Registered Shareholders who have not appointed themselves may attend the meeting by clicking “Guest” and completing the online form.

Rio2 recommends shareholders log into the webcast at least 10 minutes in advance of the virtual meeting start time to ensure connectivity.

Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or attending the AGM may contact Investor Relations by telephone at (604) 260-2696 ext. 101, by toll-free telephone at 1 877 359-0906 or by email at info@rio2.com.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the AGM to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the AGM.

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a staged development strategy. In addition to the Fenix Gold Project in development in Chile, Rio2 Limited continues to pursue additional strategic acquisitions where it can deploy its operational excellence and responsible mining practices to build a multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction, precious metals company.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.rio2.com or Rio2’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF RIO2 LIMITED

Alex Black

President, CEO & Director

Email: info@rio2.com

Tel: 1 (604) 260-2696

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts the responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.