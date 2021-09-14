MoneyShow’s World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo Set to Shine a Light on the World’s Fastest Growing Financial Asset Class

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MoneyShow, a leading producer of financial conferences for affluent investors, active traders and financial advisors, will be hosting the upcoming World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo in an entirely digital format on Sept. 21-22, 2021. Exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) have become one of the world’s largest asset classes in recent years, attracting billions of dollars in inflows from every corner of the financial services ecosystem. The virtual expo will enable attendees to hear from some of Canada’s leading ETF experts and portfolio managers, who will help walk the investors in attendance through the nuances surrounding the ETF sector while simultaneously revealing effective strategies that can help turbocharge the average investment portfolio.



Investors have poured $705 billion into ETFs through the first seven months of the year, nearly eclipsing the $736.5 billion investors had moved into ETFs globally in all of 2020 and pushing cumulative ETF assets under management to $9.1 trillion. The upcoming World of ETF Investing event will feature some of Canada’s top financial experts who will assist attendees in identifying the asset classes and sectors most likely to outperform in the months ahead. Investors will have the opportunity to discover fresh insights and partake in actionable recommendations on how best to potentially profit from shifts in a post-pandemic world.

This year’s event will feature a star-studded lineup of ETF experts, including more than 35 leading experts. In addition to a vertical exhibit hall featuring dozens of the world’s leading financial product-and-service providers, the conference will also be comprised of a series of live, topical presentations and roundtable discussions happening throughout the event. Presentation topics will include “How to choose the right ETF strategy for your portfolio,” “How to strategically utilize ETFs in your portfolio,” “Using ETFs to tap into the innovative healthcare sector,” and “Innovation Unchained: How to capture long-term growth with ETFs.”

In addition to the live presentations and panel discussions, the World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo will provide attendees with access to a wealth of up-to-the-minute information on the latest financial products and services from dozens of industry leaders. Investors will be able to partake in free research reports, view corporate videos, take in a series of educational newsletters and participate in a series of prize drawings. Moreover, conference delegates will also be provided with the chance to virtually interact with representatives from a number of the companies in attendance to pose any questions they may have.

Additional information about the World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo, as well as details for free registration, can be found at https://ibn.fm/MoneyShowETFInvestingSep2021.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has a long history of creating successful investors and traders through timely investing and trading education, delivered by powerful experts who are best-selling authors, market analysts, portfolio managers, award-winning financial journalists and newsletter editors. With MoneyShow’s interactive environment, an audience of over one million passionate investors and traders are offered a unique format of live, interactive exchange, which generates unparalleled experience for both the expert and the investor and trader.

With constant network expansion, MoneyShow’s team continues to create broader distribution of expert commentary through virtual events, face-to-face forums, social media and in-depth courses that educate and guide qualified investors and traders to outperform the market. Each session energizes, empowers, and educates everyone who participates. The opportunity for learning and profit within this highly charged atmosphere draws hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, year after year.

