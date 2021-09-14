Cannabistry and M Plant Productions Combine Businesses

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabistry and M Plant Productions, the cannabis leaders in world-class Research & Development, trusted products and reliable brand names, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine their businesses, and leverage the proprietary technologies that fuel the production of demonstrably and measurably better products and superior brands.

To date, Cannabistry has most significantly unlocked scientific cannabis achievements through their creation of Hi-PhiTM next-generation C02 extraction technology, B-LineTM accelerated activation beverage technology, and CantographyTM rapid plant-mapping. These tools serve as innovation platforms upon which product differentiation has been achieved resulting in significantly higher levels of consumer satisfaction across multiple product categories.

Established ion 2014, Cannabistry has launched three brands within the last year that utilize these science-forward methods: Mistifi, the world’s first triple-strain blend vape pens; Tough Mama, infused pre-rolls, vape carts and beverage; and The Root Of It All, all-natural wellness range of highly functional tinctures and topicals.

Each triple-strain blend by MISTIFITM utilizes Hi-PhiTM Extraction Technology to produce the world’s finest, uncut Cured Resin; free from additives, flavorings, diluents, thickening agents, carrier oils, plant wax, resin, or chlorophyll. Unlike any other process in the world, Cannabistry’s proprietary Hi-Pressure/Low-Heat extraction technology guarantees the exact proportions of the hundreds of characterizing bio-active compounds found in the native flower, providing a powerful, full spectrum experience.

“Hi-Phi extraction has taken our specialist R&D scientists three years to develop. The challenge was to create an extraction process that delivers a rich terpene experience but without using Butane, a toxic and environmentally harmful petrochemical that almost all Live Resin is extracted with. We believe as more and more people become concerned about the use of Butane, there will be a huge opportunity for Hi-Phi extraction, which uses CO2, which is an inert gas in the air that we breathe.”

“We’re excited to combine Cannabistry’s best-in-class R&D, products and brands with such a hi-tech and exceptionally well run production facility in California.”

- Scott Mandell, President of Cannabistry and M Plant Productions

Proven Leadership Team

The Combined Company will do business as ‘Cannabistry’ and will continue to be led by Cannabistry’s management and scientific team with strong track records in consumer-packaged goods and cannabis production. Cannabistry’s current CEO and Founder Andrew Rashkow as well as Scott Mandell, President; Shehzad Hoosein, COO; Marina Chumakova, CFO; and Dan Einzig, Chief Brand Officer; will continue to lead the combined companies in their respective roles. Additional management team consist of Kate Devine, Site Director; Matt Hepfinger, Vice President of Commercialization; and Skyler Webb, Vice President of Product Development. Cannabistry and M Plant Productions are confident that the leadership team will provide a strong foundation for the combined company to accelerate growth.

Financial Statistics

Cannabistry and M Plant Productions each believe the business combination will provide strategic benefit and added growth by building on business successes that have included:

Tough Mama brand launch set a single store record at an MSO site for pre-rolls sold in a week - 3,000 pieces.

A single territory sales-day in Modesto opened 9 retail doors in 6 hours. Quarterly growth increased from 6 to 31 client locations in less than 35 business days - representing 5x or 500% growth in portfolio.

NUGG Club surpassed order requests by 50% for premier box club membership. Additionally picked up The Root Of It all for A-la-carte menu without having a tincture category. Membership base in LA 7,000 customers-Bay Area 20,000

ABOUT CANNABISTRY

In the early days of this industry, companies like Cannabistry did not exist, and the scientists and engineers who performed similar functions in other industries or academic circles were not actively looking at the cannabis industry as a viable alternative to apply their expertise. Our company is built upon the fact that cannabis is a powerful plant that achieves a remarkably wide range of benefits and functions if it receives the proper amount of scientific attention and research. More than five years later, with a technical team that continues to grow, we are still discovering more hidden secrets as Cannabistry’s product innovations are brought to market.

In the past 2 years Cannabistry has pivoted from a pure specialist cannabis R&D lab in to a brand-owner, having developed several breakthrough technologies that produce exceptional products, they have now launched a strategic portfolio of three highly differentiated brands. The combination of R&D, product development, branding and manufacturing, now positions the business to be a leader in California, the largest Cannabis market in the world.

Website: https://www.cannabistry.com/

ABOUT M PLANT PRODUCTIONS

Website: https://www.mplantproductions.com/