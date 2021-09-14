Epicor Expands Automotive Data Analytics Portfolio Through Exclusive Relationship with SideKick360

Austin, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced that it has expanded its automotive Industry Data Analytics portfolio to include SideKick360, a popular web-based reporting platform that helps tire dealers and similar businesses generate increased revenue from each service opportunity. Epicor is now the exclusive provider of the SideKick360 solution within the automotive aftermarket.

SideKick360 comprises five core applications that provide on-demand reporting and operations tools designed to help service writers quickly and accurately identify and quote recommended maintenance jobs based on shop-defined service schedules. Unlike most shop management systems, SideKick360 provides maintenance recommendations based on vehicle service history and displays service history data by task, eliminating the need to review previous invoices. The solution’s Invoice Detail tool analyzes each new invoice to help ensure all parts and labor charges are properly listed and billed.

In addition, SideKick360 provides in-depth “missed opportunity” reporting to compare services recommended by the solution to those actually sold and performed.

“We are excited to be partnering exclusively with Epicor to provide SideKick360 and its leading-edge data analytics tools to tire dealers, shop owners, franchisors and other automotive businesses,” said Patrick Murphy, co-founder and CEO, SideKick360. “Epicor's multi-channel reach and strong industry relationships are a great fit for our solution.”

Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, Epicor, said: “SideKick360 is a powerful solution that helps users approach each service opportunity in a very strategic manner, leading to a more proactive and efficient experience for the service writer and the consumer.

“By extending this capability into the tire channel, we will also help independent dealers and chains tap into supplier marketing programs and promotions and gain invaluable access to service-level data that can drive better, faster decisions about which parts, tires and other items they need to carry in each location.”

Epicor aftermarket Industry Data Analytics today offer visibility to more than 1 billion product transactions and nearly 140 million vehicle repair events per year. In addition, the company’s cloud data pools track current availability and historical performance of inventory items representing virtually all popular brands and product categories.

For more information regarding SideKick360 and Epicor aftermarket Industry Data Analytics, visit https://www.epicor.com/EPICResults or call 888.463.4700 (option 5).

Attachment