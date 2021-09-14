AQuity Solutions Achieves SOC 2® Type 2 Security Certification

CARY, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AQuity Solutions announced today the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 Audit examination with no findings. AQuity provides global and domestic clinical documentation services for healthcare provider organizations, leveraging tech-enabled solutions for improved clinical and financial results. The company engaged consultants Marcum LLP for its SOC2 audit based on their reputation as a leading risk advisory and compliance firm, further demonstrating AQuity's market leadership around security and reliability in the clinical capture of the patient story.

SOC 2 engagements are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization and based on the trust service principles outlined in the AICPA Guide, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy. The SOC 2 Type 2 report provides an understanding of the service organization's suitability of the design of its internal controls. Successful completion of this voluntary engagement demonstrates AQuity's ongoing commitment to create, maintain, and operate a secure environment for their clients' confidential data.

Marcum's testing of AQuity's controls included examination over a 12-month period of their policies, procedures, and operations for network connectivity, firewall configurations, systems development life cycle, computer operations, logical access, data transmission, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical functional areas of their business. Upon completion of the audit, they received a Service Auditor's Report demonstrating that their policies, procedures, infrastructure, and operations meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2 Type 2 criteria.

"SOC 2 Type 2 compliance ensures that AQuity Solutions has a security framework that is focused on safeguarding our customers' data," said Marty Serro, AQuity's CIO/CSO. "This audit covered all operating divisions in the U.S., India, Canada, Australia and the U.K., confirming our strong Information Security Management System across our entire global operations."

"COVID conditions accelerated the paradigm shift to virtualized service delivery in the clinical documentation space" added Kashyap Joshi, AQuity's CEO. "Earning our SOC2 Type 2 certification for all our global offices reflects our commitment to our clients around the world as virtualized services become the new normal in our industry. We are especially proud to have earned the certification with no findings."

AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through virtualized services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, interim management, and Medico-Legal document prep services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held. https://aquitysolutions.com/

SOC 2® is a registered trademark of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

