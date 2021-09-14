Lafayette Home Sale Sets New Record at $11.5 Million

Lafayette, California, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette’s highest home sale price just broke records at $11.5 million, represented by top-agent Ann Newton Cane of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. The sprawling estate, located at 3947 Happy Valley Road, is a New England-inspired, park-like compound situated on 1.5 acres. The property features three structures totaling 8,960 square feet and sold at $1,283 per square foot. The record sale price is $3.7 million above Lafayette’s previous highest sale price of $7.8 million in 2018, according to MLS records.

“This home is a one-of-a-kind sanctuary with impeccable design and custom finishes throughout. We were thrilled to bring it to market, find the ideal buyer, see the market respond to our pricing, and break sale price records for the area,” says Ann Newton Cane. Known for its beautiful rolling hills, top-ranked schools, and family-oriented living, Lafayette has several distinct, picturesque, tree-lined neighborhoods, sports fields, a community center, a pristine reservoir ideal for hiking and boating, and a vibrant and energic downtown. “The exclusive enclave of Happy Valley is one of Lafayette’s—and the greater East Bay’s—most desired locations and this recent sale further confirms the area’s established and growing allure.”

Cane followed this record-breaking sale with yet another significant sale earlier this month, 362 Camino Sobrante, in nearby Orinda. Designed by architect Bill Remick and built by Remick Associates, the estate is inspired by the neoclassical, timeless designs of Robert A.M. Stern. The 5590 square foot home sold for $5.7 million. Currently, Cane has another significant trophy property making headlines in The Wall Street Journal, the home of Vodafone’s former CEO priced at $19.85 million, co-listed with The Dreyfus Group of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. Sited on a rare 2.75 private acre lot in Piedmont, the property is an entertainer’s dream with a thoughtful and elegant floorplan, guest apartment, and beautifully landscaped grounds featuring a pool and spa, cabana, tennis court, home gym, and serene terraces.

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 485 agents in 25 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

