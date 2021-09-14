BodyGuardz Announces New Sustainable Next-Generation iPhone Case Lineup

All cases in the lineup are responsibly made with bioplastics, recycled content and packaged using recyclable materials



LEHI, Utah, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced a line of sustainable phone cases for the next generation of iPhones. The lineup is made with recyclable materials like bioplastics, and Tritan™ Renew from Eastman , with 50 percent certified recycled content.* This lineup will give consumers phone case options that are top-quality in protection as well as sustainability.

Tritan Renew is powered by revolutionary new molecular recycling technology that transforms single-use plastic waste into basic building blocks used to make durable, high-performance materials such as phone cases. This process diverts plastic waste from landfills or from ending up in the environment or waterways, while lowering the use of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions. BodyGuardz is the first maker to produce phone cases with these materials, placing them ahead of the curve.

“We have seen sustained demand for protective cases that provide quality style, protection, and sustainability,” said Ryan Noel, Director of Marketing at BodyGuardz. “This year’s lineup goes the extra mile by incorporating Tritan Renew. Consumers can be assured their cases come from a source dedicated to a reduced carbon footprint and recycling waste plastic into new, durable materials.”

BodyGuardz’s new case lineup will help reduce the amount of plastic in landfills, oceans, and other vital outdoor environments that are being affected by the extra waste. By investing in Tritan Renew certified recycled content, recyclable packaging, and bioplastics, BodyGuardz is providing consumers a way to live a more environmentally-conscious lifestyle.

“Our partnership with BodyGuardz is important because they view sustainability as a mission, not just a tactic,” said Courtland Jenkins, commercial director of specialty plastics at Eastman. “In an industry where many companies use sustainability as a talking point, BodyGuardz is putting their money where their mouth is to make sustainably-sourced products.”

The following BodyGuardz products will be available for the next generation of iPhone devices:

[Solitude Case]: Pops of bright, playful colors compliment the eco-friendly design of Solitude, which features a slim profile, textured edge grip and an 8-foot drop rating.

[Carve Case]: A returning favorite, Carve combines eye-catching aesthetics with practical function. The sculpted edge provides no-slip grip, is made of bioplastic and also includes an 8-foot drop rating. Carve also includes antimicrobial product protection, and a raised bumper to protect both the camera and screen.

[Bravo Case]: Striking, classic colors meet beautiful, curved edges with the Bravo case. It features a firm backplate for improved strength, a 12-foot drop rating, and touch-intuitive buttons.

[Ace Pro and Ace Pro with MagSafe]: Due to the popularity of Ace Pro, BodyGuardz has decided to revitalize the favorite and add a version with MagSafe capabilities. Ace Pro utilizes Unequal® technology to absorb impact and features an even more grip-friendly, ergonomic bumper design. Both versions feature a 12-foot drop rating.

[Rivet Case]: Inspired by everyday adventure, Rivet features an architecture-inspired ribbed bumper for ultimate secure hand feel and tactile grip. Its design includes a camera bumper, a 12-foot drop rating, and a pocket-friendly profile.

[Score Case]: Score's soft, fashion-forward, approachable colors are paired with subtle but robust protection. This case provides a modern, minimalist design with extensive protection, including a 12-foot drop rating.

[Protective Screens]: BodyGuardz’s synthetic glass and glass screen protectors will be available in standard form as well as light-blocking and privacy-assuring versions.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

